English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Modi Lookalike Who Broke the Internet Last Year, Will Play PM in New Kannada Movie
Sixty-four-year-old Ramachandran will be seen in an upcoming Kannada movie titled 'Statement 8/11', which tells the story of demonetisation and its impacts on public life.
The viral image of Ramachandran at the Payyannur station last year.
Kozhikode: MP Ramachandran, the Kerala man who took the Internet by storm in 2017 with his striking resemblance with Prime Minister Modi, is all set to debut on the big screen to play none other than the prime minister.
Sixty-four-year-old Ramachandran will be seen in an upcoming Kannada movie titled 'Statement 8/11', which tells the story of demonetisation and its impacts on public life. The low budget movie written and directed by Appi Prasad, casts the Modi doppelganger in a key role.
An image of Ramachandran, a resident of Payyannur in Kannur district waiting for a train had gone viral on social media last year after a college student clicked his photo and posted it on Facebook with a caption — ‘PM Modi at Payyannur railway station.’
“I was on my way to Bangalore in July last year when someone took my photo and posted it on social media. When I reached Bangalore, there was a pack of photographers and media persons waiting for me at the railway station,” Ramachandran told News18.
“After watching my interview on a Kannada channel, a group of young filmmakers came to my Kannur residence, asking if I can play the role of the Prime Minster in a movie on demonetisaton,” says the Modi lookalike, adding that they finished shooting by the end of September in Coorg and Bangalore.
A poster of the upcoming Kannada film starring Ramachandran.
Ramachandran, who is every excited about this new role, says even though he will be seen only in a few scenes, all the scenes are extremely important. Of the all visuals, the most important one is of Prime Minister Modi making the historic address to the nation on November 8, 2016, says Ramachandran, who has no prior acting experience.
Even though he is playing the most powerful politician in the country on the screen, Ramachandran says he has no wish to join politics.
The movie which was slated for release on April 27 got delayed due to some technical reasons while the fresh release date is yet to be announced.
Ramachandran has been working as stenographer in Mumbai for many years after which he moved to a Gulf country. He is now enjoying his post-retirement days in his native place in Kannur.
Also Watch
Sixty-four-year-old Ramachandran will be seen in an upcoming Kannada movie titled 'Statement 8/11', which tells the story of demonetisation and its impacts on public life. The low budget movie written and directed by Appi Prasad, casts the Modi doppelganger in a key role.
An image of Ramachandran, a resident of Payyannur in Kannur district waiting for a train had gone viral on social media last year after a college student clicked his photo and posted it on Facebook with a caption — ‘PM Modi at Payyannur railway station.’
“I was on my way to Bangalore in July last year when someone took my photo and posted it on social media. When I reached Bangalore, there was a pack of photographers and media persons waiting for me at the railway station,” Ramachandran told News18.
“After watching my interview on a Kannada channel, a group of young filmmakers came to my Kannur residence, asking if I can play the role of the Prime Minster in a movie on demonetisaton,” says the Modi lookalike, adding that they finished shooting by the end of September in Coorg and Bangalore.
A poster of the upcoming Kannada film starring Ramachandran.
Ramachandran, who is every excited about this new role, says even though he will be seen only in a few scenes, all the scenes are extremely important. Of the all visuals, the most important one is of Prime Minister Modi making the historic address to the nation on November 8, 2016, says Ramachandran, who has no prior acting experience.
Even though he is playing the most powerful politician in the country on the screen, Ramachandran says he has no wish to join politics.
The movie which was slated for release on April 27 got delayed due to some technical reasons while the fresh release date is yet to be announced.
Ramachandran has been working as stenographer in Mumbai for many years after which he moved to a Gulf country. He is now enjoying his post-retirement days in his native place in Kannur.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
Friday 27 April , 2018 World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Watch Ranveer as Freddie Mercury, Recreating Legendary Rock Band Queen's Classic Track in Switzerland
- Bumrah, McClenaghan Rise to the Occasion Against CSK
- International Dance Day: Taapsee, Kriti & Other Bollywood Actors You Didn't Know Were Trained Dancers!
- OnePlus 6 Image Leaked Online And it is Completely Bezel-less
- Saina, Sindhu, Srikanth, Prannoy Qualify for World Championships