‘Modi Mantras’ Inspire ‘Exam Warriors’ to Make Art: Parents Too Can Join PM’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023’

Students from schools across the city participated in an art competition on a foggy Monday morning based on themes and ‘mantras’ from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s book ‘Exam Warriors’. The topics for the competition were ‘Exams are like festivals- Celebrate them!’, ‘Be a warrior, not a worrier’ and ‘Exams test your current preparation, not you. Chill!’

The competition, organised by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) for 1,500 students, was held at the Talkatora Stadium.

Students sporting white half jackets bearing ‘exam warriors’ logo sat down to draw the ‘mantras’ they most identify with. The 193-page book authored by Modi was launched in 2018, while an updated version of it with mantras from students, teachers and parents on how to celebrate the exam season was launched last year.

The art competition was organised ahead of the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2023’ that is held every year before annual exams, where the PM addresses students across the nation and select few students get a chance to meet him. This will be the sixth edition of PPC, which is organised as part of the larger movement — ‘exam warriors’.

According to senior officials in the ministry of education, the date and venue for ‘PPC 2023’ is yet to be decided. “The department of school education is working out details of the event for the next edition at the moment. This time, not just students, but parents will also get a chance to participate in the event,” said a senior official.

The official added that a total of 2,050 candidates will be selected through the competition, which will include students, parents and teachers. Apart from this, under this programme, PM Modi will interact with the candidates and provide them encouragement, guidance and tips to avoid stress during the examinations.

Students from Classes 9 to 12 are eligible to participate in PPC. All participants, including parents and teachers, will be shortlisted for the event only through a PPC competition that is hosted on the My Gov Innovate app.

Parents and teachers can submit their entries in the online activities designed for them The last date to register for the same is December 30, 2022.

