Modi Meets Biden: PM's Five T's Formula to Enunciate Nuances of India-US Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described as “outstanding" his first bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden who said the Indo-US relationship is destined to be “stronger, closer and tighter as the two leaders discussed a wide range of issues, including combating Covid-19, climate change, trade and the Indo-Pacific. Biden, who welcomed Prime Minister Modi in the Oval Office of the White House said that they are starting a new chapter in the US-India relationship.

Prime Minister Modi, who is visiting the US for the 7th time after assuming office in 2014, described Friday’s bilateral meeting with Biden that lasted more than 60 minutes as “important" and highlighted five T’s that define the contours of India-US ties.

Tradition

Talent

Technology

Trade

Trusteeship

At the meeting at the White House, PM Modi shared his vision for the India-USA relationship in this coming decade. He highlighted how these bilateral relations is steeped in a rich tradition of working together.

He significantly highlighted talent - seen as his unwavering faith in the youth of these two nations to drive this transformative relationship. He also appreciated the contributions of the Indian diaspora.

PM Modi also mentioned trade and the need to complement each other’s strengths - something that is beyond the conventional parlance. What PM Modi said will open doors for several Indian and American companies and boost economic ties.

PM also talked about technology to drive futuristic growth.

PM and President Biden mentioning Gandhi Ji in the context of trusteeship is significant because it suggests a more cooperative and congenial way to work for global good, akin to how Gandhiji would do things.

