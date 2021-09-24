Modi Meets Biden: What Drew Laughs and Smiles From the Two Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Joe Biden on Friday, in his first bilateral meeting since Biden took over as POTUS. While the two leaders discussed Indo-US relations and Mahatma Gandhi’s upcoming birth anniversary on October 3, there was one topic in their conversation that drew laughs and smiles from both leaders.

Delivering his remarks in Hindi, PM Modi mentioned that President Biden had spoken in detail about the existence of his surname in India. Modi said he had brought along a set of documents on the topic and hoped that they would be of help to the US president.

“Mr President (US President Joe Biden), you have talked today in detail about the Biden surname in India and, in fact, you mentioned that to me earlier too. Well, after you mentioned that to me, I looked for documents. Today, I have brought along a set of documents, maybe we’ll be able to take this matter forward and those documents could be of use to you,” PM Modi said.

The POTUS laughed and asked PM Modi if he had found out whether he was related to the Bidens in India. Biden asked, “Was I related?” To which, PM Modi replied, “Yes!”

PM Modi delivered his remarks without a mask on, while Biden put his mask on later. The PM was interpreted in English by an Indian official. He expressed his gratitude at a warm welcome to the White House and conducted a genial conversation with the US president.

