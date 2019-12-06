Modi Meets Mauritian PM Pravind Jugnauth, Discusses Ways to Deepen Bilateral Ties

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth here on Friday and discussed important issues to deepen the bilateral ties.

Jugnauth, along with his wife Kobita Ramdanee, had paid obeisance at the ancient Mata Bagulmukhi temple in Dharamshala on Wednesday, after winning the hard-fought election in his country last month.

The Mauritian prime minister visited Dharamshala nearly a month after his party, the Militant Socialist Movement (MSM), won a majority of seats in Parliament.

