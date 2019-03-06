LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Modi Misused His Office to Benefit Dassault in Fighter Jet Purchase, Says Congress

The government has rejected Congress's charge of corruption in the deal with the ruling BJP accusing the party of spreading lies to target it.

PTI

Updated:March 6, 2019, 3:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Loading...
New Delhi: The Congress Wednesday launched a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale aircraft deal, alleging that he misused his office to "benefit" Dassault Aviation and that a case under the prevention of corruption law is made out against him.

The party's chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala told reporters that the Indian Negotiating Team (INT) to finalise the purchase of the fighter aircraft was sidelined and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval finalised the negotiation at the behest of the prime minister's office.

The government has rejected Congress's charge of corruption in the deal with the ruling BJP accusing the party of spreading lies to target it.

Surjewala claimed the government bought the fighter aircraft at a much higher rate than what was negotiated by the UPA and also waived bank guarantee.

The government's claim of buying the 36 aircraft at Rs 59,000 crore is wrong and the INT has put the figure at Rs 64,000 crore, he claimed, accusing the government of misleading Parliament.

| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram