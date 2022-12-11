PM Modi in Nagpur, Goa LIVE Updates: Vande Bharat Train, Metro Line, AIIMS & Mopa Airport Launch on Schedule, Tight Security for PM's Visit

Live now
Last Updated: December 11, 2022, 08:07 IST
New Delhi, India
Modi in Nagpur, Goa LIVE: Prime Minister Modi is set to visit Maharashtra and Goa on Sunday where he will inaugurate projects worth over Rs 75,000 crore in Nagpur and inaugurate the Mopa Airport in Goa.
Domestic carrier Go First on Friday said it will operate 42 direct flights per week, connecting Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru from the new international airport at Mopa in North Goa.
With a capacity of handling 44 lakh passengers per annum, which is scalable to 330 lakh, the greenfield international airport at Mopa in North Goa is expected to stimulate the state’s GDP and increase job opportunities, the airport management said. (PTI)
Prime Minister Modi will be flagging off a Vande Bharat Express, the sixth such train, connecting Nagpur and Bilaspur on December 11 when he visits Maharashtra. READ MORE
Phase-I of Samruddhi Mahamarg or Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway project will cover a distance of 520 km and connect Nagpur and Shirdi.
Modi will lay the foundation stone of Nagpur Metro Phase-II, inaugurate the first phase of 'Samruddhi Mahamarg', connecting Nagpur and Shirdi, and dedicate to the nation an AIIMS in the city.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone for National Institute for One Health and inaugurate Centre for Research, Management and Control of Haemoglobinopathies in Nagpur on December 11. READ MORE
Prime Minister Modi will arrive at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur at 9.40 am from New Delhi and head to the city railway station, where he will flag off the Vande Bharat Express.
The Prime Minister will also launch the Phase-I of the Nagpur Metro, lay the foundation stone of Nagpur Metro Phase-II, inaugurate the first phase of ‘Samruddhi Mahamarg’, connecting Nagpur and Shirdi, and dedicate to the nation an AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) located in the city’s MIHAN area, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.
At a public function in the Vidarbha city, the prime minister will launch and inaugurate railway projects worth more than Rs 1,500 crore, the PMO said.
The new features of the Nagpur railways include the accommodation of over 9,000 passengers during peak hour traffic (PHT), enhanced waiting area and sitting capacity, parking facility for two-wheelers and cars, 30 lifts and 31 escalators, and bigger east side building.
PM Modi will also inaugurate the first phase of the Samruddhi Mahamarg. Phase-I of Samruddhi Mahamarg or Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway project will cover a distance of 520 km and connect Nagpur and Shirdi.
The PMO noted Modi had laid the foundation stone of the AIIMS in Nagpur in July 2017 and it is being developed at a cost of more than Rs 1,575 crore.
Around 4,000 police personnel from different units will reportedly be on security duty in Nagpur during the PM’s visit on Sunday.
PM in Goa
Later in the day, the Prime Minister will be travelling to Goa, where he will will address the valedictory function of the World Ayurveda Congress and also inaugurate three national Ayush institutes.
The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Mopa airport in Goa. With Modi stressing on building world-class infrastructure and transport facilities across the country, the PMO said the Mopa international airport in the tourist hub of Goa is a step in that direction, and added that the prime minister had launched the project in November 2016.
It cost around Rs 2,870 crores and initially, the phase I of the airport will cater to around 4.4 million passengers per annum (MPPA), which can be expanded to a saturation capacity of 33 MPPA, it added.
