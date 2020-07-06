Modi, Naidu Recall SP Mookerjee's Contribution on His Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday paid tributes to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary, saying he made courageous efforts to further India's unity.

Mookerjee was born in 1901 in then Calcutta.

"I bow to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Jayanti. A devout patriot, he made exemplary contributions towards India's development," Modi wrote on Twitter.

Mookerjee made courageous efforts to further India's unity, the prime minister said. "His thoughts and ideals give strength to millions across the nation," he said.

Naidu said Mookerjee’s love for the motherland will always remain an inspiration for every Indian.

"He was a great patriot who fought relentlessly to preserve national unity and total integration of Jammu & Kashmir into India. His love for motherland will always remain an inspiration for every Indian," the official Twitter account of the Vice President of India tweeted.







Naidu said Mookerjee was an accomplished barrister, philosopher and educationist of great repute.

He was the youngest ever vice-chancellor of Calcutta University and served the nation with distinction as Independent India's first Minister of Industry and Supply, the vice president observed.