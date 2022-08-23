Modi on 2-day Gujarat Visit from Aug 27, to Inaugurate Memorial for 2001 Earthquake Victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a host of projects and inaugurate a memorial built for the victims of the 2001 Gujarat earthquake during his two-day visit to the state starting from August 27, government officials said on Tuesday. As per the tentative schedule shared by state government officials, Modi would begin his Gujarat visit by addressing an event on the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad on August 27. Hundreds of weavers will weave ‘charkha’ or spinning wheel at the event.

On August 28, the PM will travel to Kutch district where he is scheduled to either inaugurate or perform ground-breaking ceremonies for nearly a dozen projects, including Smruti Van, they said.’Smriti Van’ is a memorial built atop the Bhujio hill near Bhuj town of Kutch district as a tribute to more than 13,000 people who had died in the January 26, 2001, Gujarat earthquake. Many people from Kutch district, especially from Bhuj, were among those killed in the powerful earthquake.

The memorial-cum-museum was envisioned by Modi when he was Chief Minister of the state and now he will inaugurate it.Later in the day, the prime minister would address a gathering at the Kutch University ground in Bhuj. From the same venue, he will launch a host of projects, including a new plant of Sarhad Dairy and four-laning of the Bhuj-Bhimsar highway, said the officials.

