Modi Opens First Greenfield Industrial Smart City in Aurangabad
Modi also handed over an LPG connection to the 8th crore beneficiary under the Ujjwala scheme, which has reportedly paid BJP rich dividends politically, to one Ayesha Sheikh Rafiq from the city.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Aurangabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday inaugurated the 10,000-acre Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC), the country's first greenfield industrial smart city and part of the upcoming Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor, near here.
He also inaugurated the Auric Hall, a six-storey building which will be both monitoring and administrative nerve centre for smart city, and launched the Auric chatbot that will help anyone get their problems addressed by the city administration.
The city in the backward Marathwada region is billed as the country's first greenfield industrial smart city, which has been developed as part of the Delhi Mumbai industrial corridor, where the government is attempting to fasten up industrial growth between two of the nation's biggest cities.
Modi, who arrived here from Mumbai, visited an exhibition of handicraft wares made by women self-help groups, accompanied by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and his ministerial colleague Pankaja Munde.
He also gave away a similar LPG connection to one Nargis Begum, who was brought in from the troubled Kashmir for the same by the administration.
