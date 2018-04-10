GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Modi Pauses Speech, Asks Cameras to Focus on Union Secy for His Swachh Bharat Work

PM Narendra Modi then paused for a while during his nearly 50-minute speech and asked the TV channel crew to focus their cameras on Parameswaran Iyer, who was seated in the audience.

PTI

Updated:April 10, 2018, 11:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Modi Pauses Speech, Asks Cameras to Focus on Union Secy for His Swachh Bharat Work
Parameswaran Iyer at a government event. (Image: Ministry of I&B/Facebook)
Motihari (Bihar): Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday praised Parameswaran Iyer, the secretary in the Union Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, for his contribution to the "Swachh Bharat Abhiyan".

"Government officials are usually supposed to work in anonymity. We do not get to know the names of the bureaucrats whose deeds may have won our admiration. But here, I would like to breach the protocol and introduce Parameswaran Iyer to all," the prime minister said at an event here.

Modi then paused for a while during his nearly 50-minute speech and asked the TV channel crew to focus their cameras on Iyer, who was seated in the audience.

The bespectacled IAS officer rose from his seat and acknowledged the greetings from the crowd with folded hands.

Iyer had quit the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) to join a World Bank cleanliness initiative, but chose to return to the country, leaving a comfortable life in the US, to serve his motherland, Modi said.

"It is because of the efforts of such wonderful people that we can hope to make India free of filth by 2019, when we shall be celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi," the prime minister said.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: How Hindus and Muslims Came Together to Save Nawada from Further Riots

Watch: How Hindus and Muslims Came Together to Save Nawada from Further Riots

Recommended For You