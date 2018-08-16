GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Modi Pays Last Respects to Atal Bihari Vajpayee at His Residence, Says Lost a Father Figure| Live Updates

News18.com | August 16, 2018, 10:30 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away: Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away at AIIMS in Delhi at 5.05pm on Thursday. He was 93. In a medical bulletin, the hospital said his condition deteriorated over the last 36 hours and he was put on life support systems. "Despite the best of efforts, we lost him today.” The Bharatiya Janata Party stalwart was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, party veteran LK Advani, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Venkaiah Naidu, several union ministers and CMs and even former Pakistan President Pervez Musharaff mourned his death and several of them are at his residence to pay last respects.

Vajpayee's mortal remains have been taken to his residence and hundreds of well wishers have gathered there. The mortal remains will be taken to the BJP headquarters at 9am on Friday and the samadhi will be done at Vijay Ghat, near Rajghat, at 4pm. The government also announced seven-day state mourning as a mark of respect for the former prime minister. In a circular, the home ministry also said national flag would be flown at half mast from today for seven days across India and a state funeral would be accorded to Vajpayee. Several state governments have also announced a holiday in schools, colleges and government offices Friday.
Read More
Aug 16, 2018 10:30 pm (IST)
Aug 16, 2018 10:14 pm (IST)

Pakistan remembers Vajpayee for his efforts for better Indo-Pak relations. 

Aug 16, 2018 10:12 pm (IST)

ALSO READ | Poetry, Pause and Prose: Subtle Humour and Spontaneity Were Vajpayee's Hallmarks

Whatever Vajpayee did, he remained at ease, be it managing political affairs in New Delhi or slipping into his poetry in his bungalow in the lap of the Himalayas in Manali.

Aug 16, 2018 10:11 pm (IST)

Chennai: Students participate in a candlelight vigil to pay tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Chennai, on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. (PTI)

Aug 16, 2018 10:04 pm (IST)
Aug 16, 2018 10:02 pm (IST)
Aug 16, 2018 10:02 pm (IST)

British High Commissioner to India, Dominic Asquith, paid rich tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He remembered him as India's one of the greatest leaders.  "Shri Vajpayee was much respected in the UK as a statesman par excellence," the British High Commissioner to India said.

Aug 16, 2018 10:00 pm (IST)
Aug 16, 2018 9:59 pm (IST)

Sonia Gandhi arrives at Vajpayee's Residence | Sonia Gandhi has also reached late Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Delhi residence to pay tributes to the deceased. earlier, she had expressed codolences over Vajpayee's demise. She remembered him as a "tall figure" in India's politics. 

Aug 16, 2018 9:53 pm (IST)
Aug 16, 2018 9:53 pm (IST)
Aug 16, 2018 9:50 pm (IST)

ALSO READ | When Clinton Came Calling: How Statesman Vajpayee Laid Foundation of India-US Friendship

New Delhi: On 11 May in 1998, the then Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee took a step that changed the way India was to engage with the world in the future.

Aug 16, 2018 9:43 pm (IST)

Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Haseena extends condolences to India over former PM Vajpayee's demise. 

Aug 16, 2018 9:40 pm (IST)

Manmohan Singh Offers Condolences | Former prime minister Manmohan Singh has offered condolences to the family of Atal Bihari Vajpayee over his demise. In a letter to Vajpayee's daughter, Manmohan  remembered him one of the greatest leaders of India. 

Aug 16, 2018 9:31 pm (IST)

ALSO READ | For Peace, Vajpayee Was Ready to Talk to Man Behind Kargil War

Some hope was revived when Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise stopover in Lahore to meet his then counterpart Nawaz Sharif. But since then, multiple terror attacks and military confrontations have led to worsening relations.

Aug 16, 2018 9:29 pm (IST)

Remembering Vajpayee | A portrait of India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had once gone missing from the South Block in the late 70s, but it was restored following the intervention of the then foreign minister, Atal Bihari Vaypayee.Vajpayee had shared this anecdote in a speech in Parliament and also praised Nehru for his ability to take criticism from others. "Friends in Congress may not believe this, but a portrait of Nehru would hang in South Block. I would see it whenever I passed by," he had said in his speech. Vajpayee also said that there used to be sparring with Nehruji in Parliament. "At that time, I was new, and would sit back in the House. Sometime to get an opportunity to speak, I also would have to stage a walk out," he had recalled. "Then I made a place for myself, and moved ahead. And, when I became the foreign minister, I saw that the portrait was missing from the gallery," he said. Vajpayee, who died at the AIIMS today after prolonged illness, was the foreign minister from March 1977 to July 1979 in the Morarji Desai government.

Aug 16, 2018 9:20 pm (IST)
Aug 16, 2018 9:18 pm (IST)
 

 Prime minister Narendra Modi remembers late Atal Bihari Vajpayee as a "fatherly figure". He said that hisVajpayee's demise has left a void. "Vajpayee ji popularised the idea of Jan Sangh and BJP," he said. "His values will always be remembered and will continue to inspire us"  Modi said while paying tributes to Vajpayee.

Aug 16, 2018 9:12 pm (IST)

File photo former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is seen with the then Dy PM LK Advani and Foreign Minister Yashwant Sinha at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi in January 2004. (PTI) 

Aug 16, 2018 9:08 pm (IST)

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's mortal remains wrapped in tricolour at his Delhi residence. 

Aug 16, 2018 9:08 pm (IST)
Aug 16, 2018 9:08 pm (IST)

Pakistan has expressed grief over the demise of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. "We have learnt with sadness the passing away of Mr. Atal Bihari Vajpayee," a statement by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. It said that Vajpayee contributed in bringing change in the relations between India and Pakistan and remained a key supporter of SAARC and regional cooperation for development.
         
 

Aug 16, 2018 9:01 pm (IST)

In this Nov 24, 2005, file photo former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee (3rd from R) is seen with other NDA leaders at a swearing-in ceremony in Patna. (PTI)

Aug 16, 2018 8:50 pm (IST)

The Union Cabinet has announced a half-day holiday for central government offices and PSUs across the country, and Delhi government offices on Friday in wake of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s last rites, home minister Rajnath Singh announced. The National Flag will fly at half-mast throughout India and Indian missions abroad till August 22.


 

Aug 16, 2018 8:49 pm (IST)

Kashmir Remembers Vajpayee | With his mantra of 'Insaniyat, 'Jamhooriyat' and 'Kashmiriyat', former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee endeared himself to the people of Kashmir who finally saw a leader willing to look beyond political calculations in his attempt to solve the vexed problems of the strife-torn valley.    
 Kashmiris vividly remember Vajpayee as the man, who despite his Jan Sangh past, extended a hand of friendship to Pakistan and offered dialogue to the separatists in a historic speech here in April 2003.  Senior PDP leader Naeem Akhtar said Vajpayee has become a reference point "in Kashmir and about Kashmir".  "Vajpayee Sahib is no more & I feel a personal sense of loss at his passing. Thank you sir for the opportunities, for the trust you reposed in me, for the opportunities to travel with you & to learn from you. You will be greatly missed," former J&K CM Omar Abdullah tweeted

Aug 16, 2018 8:45 pm (IST)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said that late Vajpayee's ashes will be spread in all rivers across UP as a "mark of respect for his grand stature."

Aug 16, 2018 8:43 pm (IST)

ALSO READ | How 'Magnanimous' Atal Bihari Vajpayee helped Sheila Dikshit Drive Delhi Into 21st Century

Sheila Dikshit appreciated the "magnanimous and large-hearted" prime minister Vajpayee and said she was proud of all they had managed to accomplish together.

Aug 16, 2018 8:41 pm (IST)

In this July 15, 2001, file photo former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee shakes hands with the then Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf shortly before the start of the Agra Summit in Agra. (PTI Photo)

Aug 16, 2018 8:36 pm (IST)
Aug 16, 2018 8:35 pm (IST)
Load More
Modi Pays Last Respects to Atal Bihari Vajpayee at His Residence, Says Lost a Father Figure| Live Updates
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, at his Krishna Menon Marg residence, in New Delhi on Thursday, Aug 16, 2018. Vajpayee, 93, passed away at AIIMS hospital after a prolonged illness. (PTI Photo)

A large crowd of mediapersons and others has gathered outside AIIMS, affecting movement of traffic on the road. Traffic Policemen have been deployed to manage the crowd and traffic outside the hospital. The roads leading to Krishna Menon Marg have been blocked. Roads leading to Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s home have also been sealed.

Vajpayee, a diabetic patient, had been undergoing treatment at AIIMS since June 11 with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion.

The 1924-born leader is under the supervision of Dr Randeep Guleria, a pulmonologist and currently the Director of AIIMS. Guleria has served as personal physician to Vajpayee for over three decades. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah had also visited Vajpayee on Saturday.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister briefly in 1996 and then from 1998 to 2004 but had retreated from active politics over the last decade due to failing health. Born in 1924, he entered politics during the Quit India movement in 1942. Vajpayee was elected to Lok Sabha from Lucknow in 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004. Vajpayee was also the first external affairs minister to deliver a speech in the UN General Assembly in Hindi.

  • 14 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka
    SA vs SL
    98/10
    16.4 overs
    		 99/7
    16.0 overs
    Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 12 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka
    SL vs SA
    299/8
    50.0 overs
    		 121/10
    24.4 overs
    Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 178 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 09 - 12 Aug, 2018 | Pataudi Trophy
    IND vs ENG
    107/10
    35.2 overs
    		 396/7
    88.1 overs
    England beat India by an innings and 159 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 08 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka
    SL vs SA
    306/7
    39.0 overs
    		 187/9
    21.0 overs
    Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 06 Aug, 2018 | Bangladesh in West Indies
    BAN vs WI
    184/5
    20.0 overs
    		 135/7
    17.1 overs
    Bangladesh beat West Indies by 19 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
Loading...
Loading...