Modi Pens Touching Ode to Mahatma Gandhi in Column for NYT, Proposes the ‘Einstein Challenge’

New Delhi: In a column for The New York Times on Mahatma Gandhi’s 150 birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday proposed the ‘Einstein Challenge’ to ensure that the ideals of Bapu are remembered by future generations.

“As a tribute to Gandhi, I propose what I call the Einstein Challenge. We know Albert Einstein’s famous words on Gandhi: ‘Generations to come will scarce believe that such a one as this ever in flesh and blood walked upon this earth’… I invite thinkers, entrepreneurs and tech leaders to be at the forefront of spreading Gandhi’s ideas through innovation,” Modi wrote.

The column, ‘Why India and the World Need Gandhi’, explored the Mahatma’s influence on prominent world leaders, including Martin Luther King Jr and anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela. “For Mr. Mandela, Gandhi was Indian and South African. Gandhi would have approved. He had the unique ability to become a bridge between some of the greatest contradictions in human society,” Modi said.

Explaining Gandhi’s vision on nationalism, Modi said Gandhi “envisioned Indian nationalism as one that was never narrow or exclusive but one that worked for the service of humanity.”

In the column, the PM also admired the Mahatma’s knack of combining ordinary objects like charkha, spinning wheel and khadi with “mass politics” and added that he was never tempted by power. “Who else could have created a mass agitation through a pinch of salt... There have been many mass movements in the world, many strands of the freedom struggle even in India, but what sets apart the Gandhian struggle and those inspired by him is the wide-scale public participation. He never held administrative or elected office. He was never tempted by power.”

Mahatma Gandhi’s 150 birth anniversary is being observed across India with prayer meets organised at several places, including the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. In the evening, Modi is scheduled to visit Ahmedabad, where he will pay tributes to Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram and later address a gathering of village heads from different parts of the country while declaring the country open defecation-free.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister said the nation expresses its gratitude to Gandhi for his everlasting contribution to humanity. "We pledge to continue working hard to realise his dreams and create a better planet," Modi wrote on Twitter.

In a short video on Gandhi, Modi said his message of peace is still relevant to the world community. The prime minister also referred to the seven perversions Gandhi had cautioned people about -- wealth without work, pleasure without conscience, knowledge without character, visit without ethics, science without humanity, religion without sacrifice and politics without principles.

