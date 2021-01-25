News18 Logo

PM Modi to Interact With Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Awardees: Here's the Full List of Winners

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Centre confers the Bal Shakti Puraskar under Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to the children with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievement in different fields.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees on Monday at 12 noon through video conferencing. As per reports, the Union Women & Child Development Minister Smriti Irani will also be present on the occasion.

Also read: PM Modi Exhorts Youths to Defeat 'Network of Lies and Rumours' on Covid-19 Vaccination with Right Information

The Centre confers the Bal Shakti Puraskar under Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to the children with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievement in the fields of innovation, scholastic achievements, sports, arts and culture, social service, and bravery.

Here is the list of the names of the awardees:

NameStateCategory
Ameya LaguduAndhra PradeshArt and Culture
Vyom AhujaUttar PradeshArt and Culture
Hrudaya R KrishnanKeralaArt and Culture
Anurag RamolaUttarakhandArt and Culture
Tanuj SamaddarAssamArt and Culture
Venish KeishamManipurArt and Culture
Souhardya DeWest BengalArt and Culture
Jyoti KumariBiharBravery
Kunwar Divyansh SinghUttar PradeshBravery
Kameshwar Jagannath  WaghmareMaharashtraBravery
Rakeshkrishna KKarnatakaInnovation
Shreenabh Moujesh AgrawalMaharashtraInnovation
Veer KashyapKarnatakaInnovation
Namya JoshiPunjabInnovation
Archit Rahul PatilMaharashtraInnovation
Ayush RanjanSikkimInnovation
Hemesh ChadalavadaTelanganaInnovation
Chirag BhansaliUttar PradeshInnovation
Harmanjot SinghJammu and KashmirInnovation
Mohd ShadabUttar PradeshScholastic
AnandRajasthanScholastic
Anvesh Subham PradhanOdishaScholastic
Anuj JainMadhya PradeshScholastic
Sonit SisolekarMaharashtraScholastic
Prasiddhi SinghTamil NaduSocial Service
Savita KumariJharkhandSports
Arsiya DasTripuraSports
Palak SharmaMadhya PradeshSports
Mohammad RafeyUttar PradeshSports
Kaamya KarthikeyanMaharashtraSports
Khushi Chirag PatelGujaratSports
Mantra Jitendra HarkhaniGujaratSports


