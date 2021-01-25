News18» News»India»PM Modi to Interact With Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Awardees: Here's the Full List of Winners
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- Last Updated: January 25, 2021, 10:26 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees on Monday at 12 noon through video conferencing. As per reports, the Union Women & Child Development Minister Smriti Irani will also be present on the occasion.
The Centre confers the Bal Shakti Puraskar under Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to the children with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievement in the fields of innovation, scholastic achievements, sports, arts and culture, social service, and bravery.
Here is the list of the names of the awardees:
|Name
|State
|Category
|Ameya Lagudu
|Andhra Pradesh
|Art and Culture
|Vyom Ahuja
|Uttar Pradesh
|Art and Culture
|Hrudaya R Krishnan
|Kerala
|Art and Culture
|Anurag Ramola
|Uttarakhand
|Art and Culture
|Tanuj Samaddar
|Assam
|Art and Culture
|Venish Keisham
|Manipur
|Art and Culture
|Souhardya De
|West Bengal
|Art and Culture
|Jyoti Kumari
|Bihar
|Bravery
|Kunwar Divyansh Singh
|Uttar Pradesh
|Bravery
|Kameshwar Jagannath Waghmare
|Maharashtra
|Bravery
|Rakeshkrishna K
|Karnataka
|Innovation
|Shreenabh Moujesh Agrawal
|Maharashtra
|Innovation
|Veer Kashyap
|Karnataka
|Innovation
|Namya Joshi
|Punjab
|Innovation
|Archit Rahul Patil
|Maharashtra
|Innovation
|Ayush Ranjan
|Sikkim
|Innovation
|Hemesh Chadalavada
|Telangana
|Innovation
|Chirag Bhansali
|Uttar Pradesh
|Innovation
|Harmanjot Singh
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Innovation
|Mohd Shadab
|Uttar Pradesh
|Scholastic
|Anand
|Rajasthan
|Scholastic
|Anvesh Subham Pradhan
|Odisha
|Scholastic
|Anuj Jain
|Madhya Pradesh
|Scholastic
|Sonit Sisolekar
|Maharashtra
|Scholastic
|Prasiddhi Singh
|Tamil Nadu
|Social Service
|Savita Kumari
|Jharkhand
|Sports
|Arsiya Das
|Tripura
|Sports
|Palak Sharma
|Madhya Pradesh
|Sports
|Mohammad Rafey
|Uttar Pradesh
|Sports
|Kaamya Karthikeyan
|Maharashtra
|Sports
|Khushi Chirag Patel
|Gujarat
|Sports
|Mantra Jitendra Harkhani
|Gujarat
|Sports