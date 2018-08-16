GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Modi Receives Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Mortal Remains at Former PM's Residence, Schools Across India Shut Tomorrow | Live Updates

News18.com | August 16, 2018, 8:31 PM IST
Event Highlights

Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away: Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away at AIIMS in Delhi at 5.05pm on Thursday. He was 93. In a medical bulletin, the hospital said his condition deteriorated over the last 36 hours and he was put on life support systems. "Despite the best of efforts, we lost him today.” The Bharatiya Janata Party stalwart was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, party veteran LK Advani, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Venkaiah Naidu, several union ministers and CMs and even former Pakistan President Pervez Musharaff mourned his death and several of them are at his residence to pay last respects.

Vajpayee's mortal remains have been taken to his residence and hundreds of well wishers have gathered there. The mortal remains will be taken to the BJP headquarters at 9am on Friday and the samadhi will be done at Vijay Ghat, near Rajghat, at 4pm. The government also announced seven-day state mourning as a mark of respect for the former prime minister. In a circular, the home ministry also said national flag would be flown at half mast from today for seven days across India and a state funeral would be accorded to Vajpayee. Several state governments have also announced a holiday in schools, colleges and government offices Friday.
Aug 16, 2018 8:31 pm (IST)

BJP chief Amit Shah said that nobody can fill the void left behind by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. "He helped guide the Jan Sangh and then the BJP. Not just the BJP, but the country has suffered an irreparable loss. Atal ji, on various occasions — whether it was standing against the Emergency or raising his voice for Kashmir in the UN or taking a stand during Bangladesh — proved he was a balanced politician​." Shah said while addressing the media outside late Vajpayee's Delhi residence. 

Aug 16, 2018 8:28 pm (IST)

Addressing the media outside late Atal Bihari Vajpayee's residence, BJP chief Amit Shah said that Indian politics’ northern star is lost forever. "Atal ji was a multi-faceted leader. With his death, India has lost an ‘ajatshatru’ leader, literature has lost a sensitive poet, Parliament has lost the voice of the poor and the youth have lost their inspiration," Shah said.  

Aug 16, 2018 8:24 pm (IST)
Aug 16, 2018 8:22 pm (IST)

A file photo of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee while visiting the Mysuru Palace as a parliamentarian. (PTI) 

Aug 16, 2018 8:18 pm (IST)

Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi shared an old picture with  late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. 

Aug 16, 2018 8:17 pm (IST)

Vajpayee's mortal remains reach his Delhi residence. 

Aug 16, 2018 8:14 pm (IST)

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's mortal remains have reached his Delhi residence at Krishna Menon Marg. Top leaders, including prime minister Narrendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, have reached Vajpayee's residence to pay last respects.  The body will be taken to BJP's Dehi headquarters tomorrow morning. 

Aug 16, 2018 8:11 pm (IST)

Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti called Vajpayee's demise a loss for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. 

Aug 16, 2018 8:09 pm (IST)
Aug 16, 2018 8:07 pm (IST)

ALSO READ | Indian Politics Loses Its Poetry With Vajpayee's Death

Vajpayee was elected ten times to the Lok Sabha and two times to the Rajya Sabha in his political career. In Parliament, he was known for his wit and oratory.

Aug 16, 2018 8:05 pm (IST)

Madhya Pradesh has also declared state holiday on 17th August. 

Aug 16, 2018 8:01 pm (IST)
Aug 16, 2018 8:00 pm (IST)
Aug 16, 2018 7:59 pm (IST)

ALSO READ | Scrapping UPA Law, NDA to Build Memorial For Vajpayee on Banks of Yamuna Near Rajghat

The testament to Vajpayee's stature was when former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, in a speech in the Rajya Sabha, referred to Vajpayee as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics.

Aug 16, 2018 7:59 pm (IST)

Vajpayee's Memorial | National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has decided to construct a separate samadhi-cum-memorial dedicated to nation’s first BJP prime minister on the banks of Yamuna near Rajghat in New Delhi, in honour of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. In 2013, the UPA government had passed a law calling for the construction of a ‘Rashtriya Samiti’ or common memorial for all former Prime Ministers of India who did not have memorials of their own. The UPA government had cited “paucity of land” as the reason behind the law having a common Samadhi for all departed leaders. For the Vajpayee memorial to be built in New Delhi, the UPA law will have to be overturned. Sources said the law is likely to be scrapped at the next Cabinet meeting.

Aug 16, 2018 7:54 pm (IST)

Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Punjab have declared holiday on 17th August as a mark of respect for the deceased BJP stalwart and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. 

Aug 16, 2018 7:47 pm (IST)

Unseen pictures of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. 

Aug 16, 2018 7:45 pm (IST)

Lalu Prasad Yadav calls Vajpayee's death an end of an era. 

Aug 16, 2018 7:34 pm (IST)

Civil aviation minister Suresh Prabhu has cut short his official visit to Uzbekistan,  to return to India and offer his final respects to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He will be landing in New Delhi tonight. Prabhu had landed  this morning for the Inter Governmental Commission on Trade &. Economic cooperation there. 

Aug 16, 2018 7:26 pm (IST)

Vajpayee's Love for Food | As Vajpayee breathed his last today, close aides and journalists recalled his fondness for gastronomical delights particularly sweets and sea food, his favourite being a platter of prawns. Senior journalist Rasheed Kidwai remembered how while attending an official lunch, Vajpayee, then the prime minister, was headed for the food counter even though he was on a strict diet. "So it was puchkas in Kolkata, biriyani and halim in Hyderabad, Galoti kebabs in Lucknow. He specially liked his pakodas with lots of chat masala accompanied with masala tea," said one bureaucrat.  Those close to him recalled how he relished every meal he ate.  Another senior scribe told PTI that on numerous occasions he and his fellow journalists were treated to dishes cooked by the Vajpayee himself.  "He would cook at least one dish for us. It could be a dessert or something non-vegetarian," she recalled. 
 

Aug 16, 2018 7:20 pm (IST)
Aug 16, 2018 7:19 pm (IST)

Some rare pictures of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. 

Aug 16, 2018 7:16 pm (IST)

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, while condoling Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death, said that he embodied Indian culture and values through his strong determination. "It saddens us immensely that he is no longer with us. Atalji has left a void which will be hard to fill. We pay a homage to him," Bhagwat said. 

Aug 16, 2018 7:15 pm (IST)
Aug 16, 2018 7:14 pm (IST)

Uttar Pradesh has also declared holiday on 17th August .  All school, colleges and offices will remain closed, Uttar Pardesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said.

Aug 16, 2018 7:10 pm (IST)

Delhi government announces holiday on August 17 as a mark of respect for former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who passed away today. 

Aug 16, 2018 7:06 pm (IST)

12-Time Parliamentarian Vajpayee |  Atal Bihari Vajpayye had a unique distinction of being a member of Parliament for 12 terms -- a 10-time Lok Sabha member and twice of Rajya Sabha. The only time he lost a Lok Sabha election was against Madhavrao Scindia of Congress from Gwalior in 1984, when he lost by a margin of close to 2 lakh votes.  Vajpayee represented Lucknow in the 10th, 11th, 12th, 13th and 14th Lok Sabha from 1991 to 2009.  He represented Balrampur in the second and fourth Lok Sabha, Gwalior in the fifth and New Delhi in the sixth and the seventh LS. In 1962 and 1986, he was elected to Rajya Sabha.  In December, 2005, Vajpayee had announced his retirement from electoral politics at a party gathering in Mumbai. He was a parliamentarian for nearly 47 years. Vajpayee served as the prime minister between 1996 and 2004 in three non-consecutive terms -- first for 13 days, then for 13 (RPT) 13 months between 1998 and 1999 and then from 1999-2004.

Aug 16, 2018 7:03 pm (IST)

Ken Juster, US Ambassador to India: The US grieves with India on the loss of former Prime Minister #AtalBehariVajpayee. He will be remembered for his immense contribution to bolstering #USIndia relations & for recognizing us as “natural allies.” We extend our deepest condolences to the people of India.

Aug 16, 2018 7:02 pm (IST)

"Despite being from RSS and Sangh vajpayee was respected  as he always rose above party lines to work for the welfare of the society. It was always said about him that a man with right thinking in a wrong party" Mayawati said after Vajpayee's demise. 

Aug 16, 2018 7:01 pm (IST)

"He may be not with us physically but his vision will always be with us, losing a person whom we always looked up to is a personal loss for all of us and I am sure we will always take inspiration from his ideology,"  Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said. 

A News18 portrait of former Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee.

A large crowd of mediapersons and others has gathered outside AIIMS, affecting movement of traffic on the road. Traffic Policemen have been deployed to manage the crowd and traffic outside the hospital. The roads leading to Krishna Menon Marg have been blocked. Roads leading to Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s home have also been sealed.

Vajpayee, a diabetic patient, had been undergoing treatment at AIIMS since June 11 with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion.

The 1924-born leader is under the supervision of Dr Randeep Guleria, a pulmonologist and currently the Director of AIIMS. Guleria has served as personal physician to Vajpayee for over three decades. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah had also visited Vajpayee on Saturday.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister briefly in 1996 and then from 1998 to 2004 but had retreated from active politics over the last decade due to failing health. Born in 1924, he entered politics during the Quit India movement in 1942. Vajpayee was elected to Lok Sabha from Lucknow in 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004. Vajpayee was also the first external affairs minister to deliver a speech in the UN General Assembly in Hindi.

