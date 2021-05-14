Modi Releases Rs 20,000 Cr Worth PM-KISAN Installment for 9.5 Cr Farmers, Stresses on Vaccines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released the eighth installment of over Rs 20,000 crore to more than 9.5 crore farmer-beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme via video-conferencing. Modi also interacted with beneficiary farmers from several states.

While addressing the meet, Modi said West Bengal farmers have benefitted from the scheme for the first time. He also sounded caution on the ongoing pandemic and said that vaccination is the only solution to this virus. “Even after getting vaccinated, masks are a must," added Modi.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who was present on the occasion, said West Bengal has joined the scheme with more than 7 lakh farmers of the state getting the benefit today.

In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the state government even halted the Centre’s PM-Kisan scheme for farmers.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, the government is providing Rs 6,000 in three equal installments to 14 crore farmers annually. The amount is directly transferred into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries through direct benefit transfer (DBT) mode.

An amount of over Rs 1.15 lakh crore has been transferred to farmer beneficiaries so far under the PM-KISAN scheme, launched on February 24, 2019.

Modi interacted with farmers from states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Meghalaya, Jammu and Kashmir and Andaman and Nicobar on the occasion.

Modi said nearly Rs 19,000 crore has been disbursed to the bank accounts of more than 9.5 crore beneficiary farmer families across the country.

The prime minister said that approximately 11 crore farmer families have been benefited.

Today’s disbursement of financial benefit will be the first instalment of PM-Kisan for the ongoing financial year. The seventh instalment under the scheme was released on December 25, 2020.

