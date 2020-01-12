Modi Renames Kolkata Post Trust After Bharatiya Jana Sangh Founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee
Making this announcement on the occasion of the 150th anniversary celebrations of Kolkata Port Trust, Modi hailed Syama Prasad Mookerjee as the pioneer of India's industrialisation.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.
Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday renamed the Kolkata Port Trust after Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the predecessor to the Bharatiya Janata Party, in 1951.
Mookerjee had also served as the Minister for Industry and Supply in prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet.
Modi made the announcement while addressing a gathering at Netaji Indoor Stadium here on the occasion of the 150th anniversary celebrations of Kolkata Port Trust.
"Kolkata Port is the symbol of India's industrial, spiritual and self independence. When this port is entering in its 150th year, it is important to make it a symbol of making of new India. On this occasion, I announce to rename the port after Syama Prasad Mookerjee who has been the pioneer of India's industrialisation,” he said.
"Development of waterways has improved Kolkata Port Trust's connectivity with industrial centres in east India, made trade easier for our neighbouring countries, Bhutan, Myanmar and Nepal… Our country's coasts are gateways to development, the (central) government has started the Sagarmala programme to improve connectivity," Modi said.
He stressed that the people of Bengal should get the benefits of all central schemes.
"The Centre is making every possible effort to develop West Bengal, its poor, Dalits, unprivileged and backward sections. As soon as the West Bengal government gives its approval for Centre's Ayushman Bharat Yojana and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi; people here will start receiving benefits of these schemes," Modi added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Liverpool, Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona
- Surat Police Inducts Modified Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Motorcycles in Their Fleet, Can go up to 150 Km/h
- Toyota Fortuner SUV Modified to Look Like a Lexus, Looks Tough: Watch Video
- Amazon Great Indian Sale Begins January 19: Here Are All The Details
- YouTube Music May Soon Feature User-Uploaded Content, Competition for SoundCloud?