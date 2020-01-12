Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Modi Renames Kolkata Post Trust After Bharatiya Jana Sangh Founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee

Making this announcement on the occasion of the 150th anniversary celebrations of Kolkata Port Trust, Modi hailed Syama Prasad Mookerjee as the pioneer of India's industrialisation.

News18.com

Updated:January 12, 2020, 1:36 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Modi Renames Kolkata Post Trust After Bharatiya Jana Sangh Founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday renamed the Kolkata Port Trust after Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the predecessor to the Bharatiya Janata Party, in 1951.

Mookerjee had also served as the Minister for Industry and Supply in prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet.

Modi made the announcement while addressing a gathering at Netaji Indoor Stadium here on the occasion of the 150th anniversary celebrations of Kolkata Port Trust.

"Kolkata Port is the symbol of India's industrial, spiritual and self independence. When this port is entering in its 150th year, it is important to make it a symbol of making of new India. On this occasion, I announce to rename the port after Syama Prasad Mookerjee who has been the pioneer of India's industrialisation,” he said.

"Development of waterways has improved Kolkata Port Trust's connectivity with industrial centres in east India, made trade easier for our neighbouring countries, Bhutan, Myanmar and Nepal… Our country's coasts are gateways to development, the (central) government has started the Sagarmala programme to improve connectivity," Modi said.

He stressed that the people of Bengal should get the benefits of all central schemes.

"The Centre is making every possible effort to develop West Bengal, its poor, Dalits, unprivileged and backward sections. As soon as the West Bengal government gives its approval for Centre's Ayushman Bharat Yojana and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi; people here will start receiving benefits of these schemes," Modi added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram