Modi Renames Kolkata Post Trust After Bharatiya Jana Sangh Founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday renamed the Kolkata Port Trust after Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the predecessor to the Bharatiya Janata Party, in 1951.

Mookerjee had also served as the Minister for Industry and Supply in prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet.

Modi made the announcement while addressing a gathering at Netaji Indoor Stadium here on the occasion of the 150th anniversary celebrations of Kolkata Port Trust.

"Kolkata Port is the symbol of India's industrial, spiritual and self independence. When this port is entering in its 150th year, it is important to make it a symbol of making of new India. On this occasion, I announce to rename the port after Syama Prasad Mookerjee who has been the pioneer of India's industrialisation,” he said.

"Development of waterways has improved Kolkata Port Trust's connectivity with industrial centres in east India, made trade easier for our neighbouring countries, Bhutan, Myanmar and Nepal… Our country's coasts are gateways to development, the (central) government has started the Sagarmala programme to improve connectivity," Modi said.

He stressed that the people of Bengal should get the benefits of all central schemes.

"The Centre is making every possible effort to develop West Bengal, its poor, Dalits, unprivileged and backward sections. As soon as the West Bengal government gives its approval for Centre's Ayushman Bharat Yojana and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi; people here will start receiving benefits of these schemes," Modi added.

