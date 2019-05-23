English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Modi Responds to Imran Khan's Wishes, Says He Prioritises Peace & Development in South Asia
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had reached out to his Narendra Modi on Twitter to congratulate him for the historic win in the Lok Sabha elections.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi responded to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan's congratulatory message on Twitter by "warmly expressing" his gratitude while also reiterating his commitment to "peace and development" in South Asia.
"Thank you PM @ImranKhanPTI. I warmly express my gratitude for your good wishes. I have always given primacy to peace and development in our region," he said.
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had reached out to his Narendra Modi on Twitter earlier in the evening to congratulate Modi and the BJP for the historic win in the Lok Sabha elections.
"I Congratulate Prime Minister Modi on the electoral victory of BJP and allies. Look forward to working with him for peace, progress, and prosperity in South Asia," Imran Khan said.
Narendra Modi is looking forward to holding the Prime Minister's office for another term after a historic mandate today. The BJP is the single largest party in the Upper House of the Parliament with more than 300 seats alone.
In his victory speech, the Prime Minister said that the NDA tally of over 350 seats was the biggest event in the history of democracy worldwide.
Modi and the BJP's electoral feat today has earned his good wishes and greetings from all over the world.
Chinese president Xi Jinping said he was looking forward to working with Modi to deepen bilateral ties between the two countries. Calling China and India two of the largest developing and emerging countries in the world, Xi said he attached great importance to India-China relations.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani also took to Twitter and congratulated Modi. "congratulations to PM @narendramodi on a strong mandate from the people of India. The government and the people of Afghanistan look forward to expanding cooperation between our two democracies in pursuit of regional cooperation, peace and prosperity for all of South Asia."
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
"Thank you PM @ImranKhanPTI. I warmly express my gratitude for your good wishes. I have always given primacy to peace and development in our region," he said.
Thank you PM @ImranKhanPTI.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2019
I warmly express my gratitude for your good wishes. I have always given primacy to peace and development in our region. https://t.co/b01EjbcEAw
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had reached out to his Narendra Modi on Twitter earlier in the evening to congratulate Modi and the BJP for the historic win in the Lok Sabha elections.
"I Congratulate Prime Minister Modi on the electoral victory of BJP and allies. Look forward to working with him for peace, progress, and prosperity in South Asia," Imran Khan said.
Narendra Modi is looking forward to holding the Prime Minister's office for another term after a historic mandate today. The BJP is the single largest party in the Upper House of the Parliament with more than 300 seats alone.
In his victory speech, the Prime Minister said that the NDA tally of over 350 seats was the biggest event in the history of democracy worldwide.
Modi and the BJP's electoral feat today has earned his good wishes and greetings from all over the world.
Chinese president Xi Jinping said he was looking forward to working with Modi to deepen bilateral ties between the two countries. Calling China and India two of the largest developing and emerging countries in the world, Xi said he attached great importance to India-China relations.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani also took to Twitter and congratulated Modi. "congratulations to PM @narendramodi on a strong mandate from the people of India. The government and the people of Afghanistan look forward to expanding cooperation between our two democracies in pursuit of regional cooperation, peace and prosperity for all of South Asia."
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Thursday 23 May , 2019 PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame’s Iron Man, Black Widow and Captain America Have a Last Message for You
- WWDC 2019: Apple Sends Media Invites, Here’s What to Expect From the Event
- PUBG Mobile: Tencent Records Double Revenue Outside of China in Q1 2019
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results