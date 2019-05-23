Modi Responds to Imran Khan's Wishes, Says He Prioritises Peace & Development in South Asia

Thank you PM @ImranKhanPTI.



I warmly express my gratitude for your good wishes. I have always given primacy to peace and development in our region. https://t.co/b01EjbcEAw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2019

: Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi responded to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan's congratulatory message on Twitter by "warmly expressing" his gratitude while also reiterating his commitment to "peace and development" in South Asia."Thank you PM @ImranKhanPTI. I warmly express my gratitude for your good wishes. I have always given primacy to peace and development in our region," he said.Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had reached out to his Narendra Modi on Twitter earlier in the evening to congratulate Modi and the BJP for the historic win in the Lok Sabha elections."I Congratulate Prime Minister Modi on the electoral victory of BJP and allies. Look forward to working with him for peace, progress, and prosperity in South Asia," Imran Khan said.Narendra Modi is looking forward to holding the Prime Minister's office for another term after a historic mandate today. The BJP is the single largest party in the Upper House of the Parliament with more than 300 seats alone.In his victory speech, the Prime Minister said that the NDA tally of over 350 seats was the biggest event in the history of democracy worldwide.Modi and the BJP's electoral feat today has earned his good wishes and greetings from all over the world.Chinese president Xi Jinping said he was looking forward to working with Modi to deepen bilateral ties between the two countries. Calling China and India two of the largest developing and emerging countries in the world, Xi said he attached great importance to India-China relations.Afghan President Ashraf Ghani also took to Twitter and congratulated Modi. "congratulations to PM @narendramodi on a strong mandate from the people of India. The government and the people of Afghanistan look forward to expanding cooperation between our two democracies in pursuit of regional cooperation, peace and prosperity for all of South Asia."(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)