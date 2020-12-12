Modi Says India on Track to Achieve Paris Climate Accord Targets

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India has reduced emission intensity by 21 per cent over 2005 levels and it isn't just on-track to achieve its Paris Agreement targets, but will exceed them beyond expectations. Modi was speaking at the Climate Ambition Summit hosted by the United Nations and United Kingdom to mark the fifth anniversary of the adoption of the Paris Agreement.

Modi said: "We have reduced our emission intensity by 21 per cent over 2005 levels. Our solar capacity has grown from 2.63GW in 2014 to 36 GW in 2020. Our renewable energy capacity is the fourth largest in the world. It will reach 175GW before 2022. "

He added that India has an even more ambitious target now: 450GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, and the country has also succeeded in expanding its forest cover and safeguarding its biodiversity.

Modi said the summit marks the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement: the most ambitious step in the fight against climate change. He added as the world is setting its sight to achieve higher targets, it must not lose sight of the past. "Also review our achievements against targets already set, only then can our voices be credible for future generations. India is not only on track to achieve its Paris agreement targets, but to exceed them beyond expectations", said Modi.

He added that in 2047, India will celebrate 100 years as a modern independent nation. "To all fellow residents of this planet, I make a solemn pledge today that Centennial India will not only meet its own targets but also exceed your expectations," said Modi.

Citing India's contribution on a global level to fight climate change, Modi said on the world stage, India has pioneered two major initiatives -- the international solar alliance and coalition for disaster resilience infrastructure.

The Paris Agreement is a legally binding international treaty on climate change. The agreement was adopted by 196 parties at 21st Conference of Parties in Paris, on December 12, 2015, and was enforced on November 4, 2016.