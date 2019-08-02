Modi Seeks Early Resolution of Naga Political Issue, Says Newly Appointed Governor

Guwahati: Soon after assuming office, newly appointed Governor of Nagaland RN Ravi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes to resolve the Naga political issue as early as possible.

“Early honourable resolution of the Naga political issue has been at his (PM Modi’s) heart. My earnest endeavour will be to help resolve it at the earliest ensuring utmost honour and dignity to the Naga people”, RN Ravi said.

RN Ravi, who is a former deputy national security advisor and Naga peace-talk interlocutor, took oath of office on July 20 at the Raj Bhavan in Kohima, replacing PB Acharya, whose tenure ended on July 19. It was administered by acting chief justice of the Gauhati High Court Arup Kumar Goswami.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Assembly Speaker vikho-o Yhosjhu, Opposition leader T R Zeliang, state ministers, legislators and other dignitaries were present at the occasion.

Senior Army, Air Force and Central Armed Police Force officers also attended the function. The ceremony was followed by a State Guard of Honour presented by Nagaland Police.

After being appointed, Ravi said “Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India is on way to fulfilling its long awaited destiny. The people of the country have revalidated and reinforced their trust in him with an unprecedented robust mandate.”

“His mantra of governance, as we all know, is ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas’. His Team India is all inclusive – no community, big or small, is excluded,” he added.

In his address on being sworn in, the Governor exhorted the youth of the state to “awake, arise, and set the moment of a resurgent Nagaland.” He added that Nagaland should become a model for other states of the country to follow,

He further expressed that it was his dream to see the youth of the state at the vanguard of up-and-coming technological development, like in the fields of AI, Quantum Computing robotics and genetics among others.

RN Ravi has previously worked closely with National Security Advisor Ajit Dovalduring the latter’s stint at the Intelligence Bureau.