Modi Shares Travel Itinerary, Will Seek Blessings of Maa Ganga & Mother Hiraben
On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Varanasi, the Lok Sabha seat he retained in the elections by a margin of 4.79 lakh votes.
PM Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign as he arrives at the party headquarters to celebrate the party's victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Gujarat on Sunday evening to seek the blessings of his mother after his BJP-led NDA returned to power with a massive majority in the Lok Sabha elections.
"Will be going to Gujarat tomorrow evening, to seek blessings of my Mother. Day after tomorrow morning, I will be in Kashi to thank the people of this great land for reposing their faith in me," the prime minister tweeted.
Will be going to Gujarat tomorrow evening, to seek blessings of my Mother. Day after tomorrow morning, I will be in Kashi to thank the people of this great land for reposing their faith in me.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 25, 2019
