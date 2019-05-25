Modi Shares Travel Itinerary, Will Seek Blessings of Maa Ganga & Mother Hiraben

Will be going to Gujarat tomorrow evening, to seek blessings of my Mother. Day after tomorrow morning, I will be in Kashi to thank the people of this great land for reposing their faith in me. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 25, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Gujarat on Sunday evening to seek the blessings of his mother after his BJP-led NDA returned to power with a massive majority in the Lok Sabha elections.On Monday, he will be in Varanasi, the Lok Sabha seat he retained in the elections by a margin of 4.79 lakh votes."Will be going to Gujarat tomorrow evening, to seek blessings of my Mother. Day after tomorrow morning, I will be in Kashi to thank the people of this great land for reposing their faith in me," the prime minister tweeted.