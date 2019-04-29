English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Modi Should Answer From Where Funds Came for Rs 1,000 Crore-BJP HQ, Asks Kamal Nath
On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s accusation that Nath primarily intended to settle his son in politics and was resorting to blame-game after IT raids, the CM claimed it was unbecoming for a PM to say this.
Chhindwara: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamla Nath, his son and Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Chhindwara seat Nakul Nath show their inked marked finger after casting vote for Lok Sabha elections, in Chhindwara, Monday, April 29, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Chhindwara: Alleging that the Narendra Modi government at Centre has duped the public in Madhya Pradesh and nationwide for last five years, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that the BJP was now trying to distract and confuse voters in the country.
Speaking to News18 at Chhindwara after casting his vote, Nath said that BJP was doing so as it did not have answers.
On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s accusation that Nath primarily intended to settle his son in politics and was resorting to blame-game after IT raids, the CM claimed it was unbecoming for a PM to say this.
He even asked PM Modi to answer many questions including the source of Rs 1000 crore used for building BJP headquarters in New Delhi and alleged expenditure of thousands of crores in elections by the BJP.
Asked to comment on senior leader Digvijaya Singh’s remarks that the Congress lacked an intellectual after the demise of late PM Jawaharlal Nehru which hurt the party,
Nath retorted saying the party had many such leaders including Dr Manmohan Singh, Rajiv Gandhi and PV Narasimha Rao.
To a query on what were the issues in this Lok Sabha polls, Nath said that they were going ahead with a single issue of forming a government at Centre as people have lost faith in the BJP. “Button Dabao aur Desh Ka Bhavisjya Banao’ is the poll slogan, said the MP CM.
Conveying a message for his son Nakul, the CM asked him to serve the public of Chhindwara as he did in all these years. He even urged the public to express resentment and fight him to get their works done.
A nine-time MP, Kamal Nath is contesting assembly by-polls in Chhindwara while his 44-year-old son Nakul has been fielded from Chhindwara parliamentary seat this time.
Chhindwara is among six seats that went to polls in Madhya Pradesh on Monday.
Nath, his wife, son and daughter-in-law cast their vote early morning in Shikapur area of Chhindwara.
The BJP however alleged that Nath breached the poll code by addressing the media within 100 metres of the polling booth after casting his vote.
