Modi, Sitharaman Have Absolutely No Idea What to do Next on Economy: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's attack on the government comes just days ahead of the 2020 budget on February 1.

PTI

Updated:January 29, 2020, 11:15 AM IST
Modi, Sitharaman Have Absolutely No Idea What to do Next on Economy: Rahul Gandhi
File photo of Rahul Gandhi.

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the government over the state of the economy, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have no idea what to do next.

The former Congress president's attack on the government comes just days ahead of the budget.

Finance Minister Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Budget for the financial year 2020-21 on February 1.

"Modi and his dream team of economic advisors have literally turned the economy around. Earlier: GDP: 7.5%, Inflation: 3.5%. Now:GDP: 3.5, Inflation: 7.5%," Gandhi said in a tweet.

"The PM and FM have absolutely no idea what to do next," he tweeted with the hashtag 'Budget 2020'.

