Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to take stock of the situation in the state which has been hit hard by incessant rains. Modi also spoke to Union minister Ajay Bhatt, who hails from the state, in this regard, official sources said. Five people, including three labourers from Nepal, were killed and two others were injured in rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand on Monday. State authorities have advised Chardham pilgrims not to proceed to the Himalayan temples till the weather improves.

Rain has wreaked havoc in Uttarakhand where three people were reported to have been killed in Lansdowne in Pauri Garhwal district, while the entire area of Ramgarh’s Talla has been submerged in rainwater. People have reached their rooftop and are seeking help. Some reports said that the Badrinath highway had been blocked in Chamoli district on Monday due to falling debris following heavy rainfall.

The authorities advised Chardham pilgrims not to proceed to the Himalayan temples till the weather improves. In Lansdowne, the labourers were staying in a tent at Samkhal in Pauri district when rubble flowing down from a field above due to the rains buried them alive, District Magistrate Vijay Kumar Jogdande said.

They had been engaged in a hotel construction work in the area. The injured were admitted to the Kotdwar base hospital, he said. Meanwhile, Chardham pilgrims who arrived in Haridwar and Rishikesh by Sunday have been asked not to proceed further till the weather improves, while operation of vehicles for the Himalayan temples has been suspended temporarily.

Passenger vehicles are not being allowed to cross the Chandrabhaga bridge, Tapovan, Lakshman Jhoola and Muni-ki-Reti Bhadrakali barriers in Rishikesh. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the state disaster control room at the secretariat here to take weather updates and know the conditions of roads and highways.

He appealed to the pilgrims to defer their journey for two days until the weather normalises. They are staying in safe locations spread across Haridwar, Rishikesh, Shrinagar, Tehri, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Guptkashi, Ukhimath, Karnaprayag, Joshimath and Pandukeshwar. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Dhami on the phone to get an update on precautionary steps being taken by the state government in view of the heavy rain alert and assured him of all possible help.

