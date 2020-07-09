Modi Speech LIVE Updates: PM to Virtually Deliver Inaugural Address at India Global Week 2020 Today

Modi Speech LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver today the inaugural address at the India Global Week 2020, a virtual conference being organised in the UK, which will also feature a "never-seen-before" performance on the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat campaign, the Prime Mister's Office said. Themed 'Be The Revival: India and a Better New World', the event will have 5,000 global participants from 30 nations and it will be addressed by 250 global speakers in 75 sessions. “Will be addressing the India Global Week, organised by @IndiaIncorp at 1:30 pm tomorrow. This forum brings together global thought leaders and captains of industry, who will discuss aspects relating to opportunities in India as well as the global economic revival post-COVID," PM Modi tweeted.
Those participating in the event include External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Commerce and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu, Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, and spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the PMO statement said. The UK's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Home Secretary Priti Patel, and US Ambassador to India Ken Juster are some of the other participants to the event, it said. The event will also feature a "never-seen-before performance" on 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' by Madhu Nataraj and a special 100th birth anniversary concert in tribute to sitar maestro Ravi Shankar by three of his most eminent students.
Jul 9, 2020 12:34 pm (IST)
“During the Covid-19 epidemic, citizens of Varanasi and people associated with social organisations not only helped the needy with full dedication, but also provided all kinds of assistance to the local administration…,” PM Modi had tweeted before the interaction.
कोविड महामारी के दौरान वाराणसी के नागरिकों और सामाजिक संगठनों से जुड़े लोगों ने पूरे समर्पण भाव से न केवल जरूरतमंदों की मदद की, बल्कि स्थानीय प्रशासन को भी हर प्रकार की सहायता दी। अपने संसदीय क्षेत्र के इन लोगों से कल सुबह 11 बजे होने वाले संवाद को लेकर बेहद उत्सुक हूं।
PM Applauds People of Varanasi for Helping Needy During Covid-19 Crisis | Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded the contribution of people, authorities and NGOs of Varanasi in helping the needy during the COVID-19 pandemic, and urged citizens to strictly adhere to guidelines to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. Interacting with representatives of various Varanasi-based non-government organisations via video link, he said Kashi has vigorously countered the unprecedented coronavirus crisis.
Jul 9, 2020 12:25 pm (IST)
RECAP | In his June 30 address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced to the nation that the government will extend the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana to provide free ration to 80 crore poor till the end of November. "Keeping in mind all the festivals that are coming up in the next few months, this scheme to provide 80 crore people with 5 kg free ration and 1 kg dal per month will now be extended till Diwali and Chhath Puja, or till the end of November," PM Modi had said.
Jul 9, 2020 12:21 pm (IST)
At the interaction, the prime minister engaged with representatives of NGOs via video conference to discuss their experience and showcase their efforts. During the lockdown, more than a hundred organisations in Varanasi distributed almost 20 lakh food packets and two lakh dry ration kits through the food cell of the district administration, as well as through individual efforts, the statement noted.
Jul 9, 2020 12:14 pm (IST)
PM Modi Interacts With NGOs of His Lok Sabha Constituency |Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with representatives of Varanasi-based NGOs to discuss their efforts towards food distribution and other assistance rendered during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Modi represents Varanasi in Lok Sabha.
Jul 9, 2020 12:11 pm (IST)
A report from London on Tuesday stated that the organisers expect an estimated 250 senior business and strategic expert speakers to attract 5,000 audience worldwide over the course of the summit.
Jul 9, 2020 12:06 pm (IST)
Jul 9, 2020 12:01 pm (IST)
Prince of Wales, UK's Foreign Secretary Dominic Will Speak at the Summit | Others speaking at the event include, the Prince of Wales, UK's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Home Secretary Priti Patel, US Ambassador to India, Ken Juster, Lt Gen of Jammu and Kashmir, GC Murmu, Citi India CEO Ashu Khullar, Hollywood actor Kunal Nayyar, etc.
Jul 9, 2020 11:54 am (IST)
Eminent Personalities Will be Part of the Event | Those participating in the event include External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Commerce and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu, Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, and spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the PMO statement said.
Jul 9, 2020 11:46 am (IST)
The summit, starting on July 9 will be held for three days on a virtual platform in view of the Covid-19 situation. The event is being organised by India Inc., a London-headquartered media house that was founded by entrepreneur and strategist Manoj Ladwa.
Jul 9, 2020 11:45 am (IST)
PM to Deliver Inaugural Address at India Global Week 2020 Today | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address on Day 1 of India Global Week 2020 at on Thursday at 1:30 pm. A three - day virtual conference themed #BeTheRevival: India and a Better New World, the event will have global participants from 30 nations being addressed by a range of global speakers.
