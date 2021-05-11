Modi Talks to Lotay Tshering, Thanks Bhutan for Support in Wake of COVID Pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering on Tuesday as the two leaders noted that the coronavirus crisis has further highlighted the special friendship between the two countries. The Bhutanese prime minister expressed solidarity with the government and the people of India in their efforts against the recent wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

Modi conveyed his sincere thanks to the people and the government of Bhutan for their good wishes and support, it added. “Discussed the pandemic situation with my friend Lyonchhen @PMBhutan, and conveyed appreciation for the solidarity and prayers expressed by the leaders and people of Bhutan. The India-Bhutan friendship is truly special, and we will continue to fight this crisis together," the prime minister said in a tweet.

He also appreciated the leadership of Bhutan’s king Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in managing the neighbouring country’s fight against the pandemic and extended his best wishes to Tshering for the continuing efforts. The two leaders noted that the present crisis situation has served to further highlight the special friendship between India and Bhutan, anchored in mutual understanding and respect, shared cultural heritage and strong people-to-people links, the statement said.

