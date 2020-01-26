Take the pledge to vote

Modi Thanks Maldives President and Sri Lankan PM for Republic Day Wishes

Sri Lankan prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said he and his wife Shiranthi Rajapaksa participated at the cultural event organised by the Indian High Commission in Colombo on Saturday.

PTI

Updated:January 26, 2020, 3:13 PM IST
Modi Thanks Maldives President and Sri Lankan PM for Republic Day Wishes
PM Modi leads the nation in paying tributes to soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty, by laying a wreath at National War Memorial.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked the president of Maldives and the prime minister of Sri Lanka for their Republic Day greetings, saying New Delhi cherished the deep-rooted friendship with the two countries.

"Thank you the greetings on India's #RepublicDay, President @ibusolih. It is a matter of immense delight that friendship between India and Maldives is getting even stronger, benefiting the people of our nations," Modi wrote on Twitter.

He was responding to the greetings extended by President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

He also thanked Sri Lankan prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa for the Republic Day wishes. "India cherishes the deep rooted friendship with Sri Lanka," he wrote.

Rajapaksa said he and his wife Shiranthi Rajapaksa participated at the cultural event organised by the Indian High Commission in Colombo on Saturday.

