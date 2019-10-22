Take the pledge to vote

Modi to Address BJP Workers in Varanasi on Day of Assembly Election Results

In a tweet, Modi urged all workers to join the interaction and asked them to share any suggestion or question they may have on his NaMo app.

PTI

October 22, 2019, 2:48 PM IST
Modi to Address BJP Workers in Varanasi on Day of Assembly Election Results
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP workers in Varanasi constituency on October 24, the day the result of two state assembly elections will be announced.

In a tweet, Modi urged all workers to join the interaction and asked them to share any suggestion or question they may have on his NaMo app.

The prime minister represents Varanasi constituency in Lok Sabha.

Exit polls have predicted a massive win for the BJP in the assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana, and rout for the Congress, the main opposition in the two states.

