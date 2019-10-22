Modi to Address BJP Workers in Varanasi on Day of Assembly Election Results

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP workers in Varanasi constituency on October 24, the day the result of two state assembly elections will be announced.

In a tweet, Modi urged all workers to join the interaction and asked them to share any suggestion or question they may have on his NaMo app.

The prime minister represents Varanasi constituency in Lok Sabha.

Exit polls have predicted a massive win for the BJP in the assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana, and rout for the Congress, the main opposition in the two states.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.