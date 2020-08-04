INDIA

1-MIN READ

Modi to Attend Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Confirms PMO

A file photo of PM Narendra Modi.

Modi will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 4, 2020, 7:17 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday attend a public function on laying of the foundation stone of 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir' at Ayodhya, the Prime Minister's Office said. Prior to the function, the prime minister will take part in 'pooja' and 'darshan' at Hanumangarhi, a statement by the PMO said on Tuesday.

Modi's visit to Ayodhya for the foundation stone laying ceremony is now officially confirmed. He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir', the statement said.

