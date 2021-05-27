Modi to Meet Mamata Tomorrow After Aerial Survey of Yaas-Affected Areas; Actual Damage Yet to be Assessed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday to discuss the extent of damage caused to the state due to cyclone Yaas.

PM Modi will visit both Bengal and Odisha, where the cyclone made its landfall in Balasore, to conduct an aerial survey of the affected areas. This will be the first meeting between Banerjee and the prime minister after the May 2 results of the West Bengal assembly polls.

It has been learnt that PM Modi will first visit Bhubaneswar where he will meet officials to discuss post-cyclone relief operations.

He will then conduct an aerial survey of the affected areas in Balasore and Bhadrak in Odisha, and then in Bengal’s East Midnapore.

Addressing a press conference at state secretariat Nabanna on Thursday, Banerjee confirmed her meeting with the prime minister.

“The prime minister is coming to West Bengal on May 28. He will first go to Odisha and after that, he will visit Kalaikunda in West Midnapore via Digha in East Midnapore to assess the extent of damage, which happened due to cyclone Yaas. Later, he will meet me at Kalaikunda and after the meeting with the PM, I will go to Digha and on May 29. I will have an aerial survey in East Midnapore,” the chief minister said.

“Before the meeting with PM Modi, I will have an aerial survey at Sandeshkhali and Hingalganj in North 24 Parganas. Then, I will visit Sagar Island at South 24 Parganas to review the damage and devastation due to post Cyclone Yaas,” she added.

Losses worth Rs 15,000 crore based on preliminary report

Banerjee said that sectors like agriculture, electricity, fishery, animal husbandry, horticulture were the worst affected due to the cyclone.

“The task force will assess the actual damage only after a field survey. Total 15 lakh people were evacuated and are presently at various shelter homes. More than one crore people were affected by cyclone Yaas,” she said.

“It is too early to share the total loss and damage, but preliminary ground report suggests that movable and immovable loss worth Rs 15,000 crore occurred due to the cyclone. I have released a package of Rs 1,000 crore as an immediate relief for the affected people,” she added.

Banerjee instructed all the district officials to keep a close watch on the block level relief operation to ensure that no one is deprived of any kind of assistance provided by the state government.

The CM also asked the district officials to provide adequate drinking water and food to the affected people.

