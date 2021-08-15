‘Modi Trying to Create History Without Knowing It’: TMC MP Slams Centre over Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared August 14 Partition Horror Remembrance Day, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy strongly criticised the government and said “Modi is trying to create history without knowing it”. “Who were responsible for the partition of Bengal and Punjab? … Young generation must know what they have done. BJP is the new avatar of Hindu Mahasabha.”

“Partition is what people of Bengal will always remember and TMC will counter BJP,” Roy added.

He further said the people of Bengal should know that time and again BJP has been trying to play divisive politics. He referred to recently-inducted BJP MP John Barla’s demand for a separate Union Territory in north Bengal and said “this division is what the BJP wants and come what may TMC will not allow it.”

The PM had said, “Partitions pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.”

