Modi Turns 72: Indian-American Children Send Video Wishing PM for His Birthday

Supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have described his life as one that is dedicated to public service as they celebrated his 72nd birthday in the US city of Los Angeles. Prime Minister Modi turned 72 on Saturday.

“In his eight years of rule, Modi has transformed India. Transformational changes undertaken by this government have laid the foundation for India to be a world leader,” said Aman Sinha, BJP spokesperson at an event organised by the Overseas Friends of BJP in Los Angeles. The central theme of his life has been how to be of service to the people, said Sinha, who is currently on a multi-city US tour. He always believed that politics and political office is not a tool to rule, but it’s a medium of serving people and that is what inspires all of us to follow that spirit, he said.

Popular American singer Mary Millben tweeted:

The blessing of another birthday is confirmation that God’s purpose and assignment on your life is still relevant on earth. Happy birthday, Your Excellency @PMOIndia @narendramodi. May God continue to strengthen you for the journey ahead. I celebrate you and your global impact. pic.twitter.com/7A6MhZ9vH9 — Mary Millben (@MaryMillben) September 17, 2022

A group of Indian-American children from California sent a video message to the Prime Minister on the occasion of his 72nd birthday.

Praying for your safety and long healthy life. #India & World is blessed to have visionary, bold, decisive, servant leader in you, said Gaurav Patwardhan from Silicon Valley.

