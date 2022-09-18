CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModiBirthday#JacquelineFernandez#Movies#KoffeeWithKaran
Home » News » India » Modi Turns 72: Indian-American Children Send Video Wishing PM for His Birthday
1-MIN READ

Modi Turns 72: Indian-American Children Send Video Wishing PM for His Birthday

PTI

Last Updated: September 18, 2022, 10:43 IST

Washington

Prime Minister Modi turned 72 on Saturday. (File Reuters Image)

Prime Minister Modi turned 72 on Saturday. (File Reuters Image)

Supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have described his life as one that is dedicated to public service as they celebrated his 72nd birthday in the US city of Los Angeles. Prime Minister Modi turned 72 on Saturday.

Supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have described his life as one that is dedicated to public service as they celebrated his 72nd birthday in the US city of Los Angeles. Prime Minister Modi turned 72 on Saturday.

“In his eight years of rule, Modi has transformed India. Transformational changes undertaken by this government have laid the foundation for India to be a world leader,” said Aman Sinha, BJP spokesperson at an event organised by the Overseas Friends of BJP in Los Angeles. The central theme of his life has been how to be of service to the people, said Sinha, who is currently on a multi-city US tour. He always believed that politics and political office is not a tool to rule, but it’s a medium of serving people and that is what inspires all of us to follow that spirit, he said.

Popular American singer Mary Millben tweeted:

A group of Indian-American children from California sent a video message to the Prime Minister on the occasion of his 72nd birthday.

Praying for your safety and long healthy life. #India & World is blessed to have visionary, bold, decisive, servant leader in you, said Gaurav Patwardhan from Silicon Valley.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:September 18, 2022, 10:43 IST
last updated:September 18, 2022, 10:43 IST