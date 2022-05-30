Modi Unveils PM CARES for Children Scheme: Rs 4,000 a Month for Basic Needs, Free Treatment for Kids Who Lost Parents to Covid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released the benefits of PM CARES for Children scheme for children who lost their parents due to the Covid-19 pandemic. PM Modi has promised Rs 4,000 a month for basic needs, financial support for schooling, scholarship for higher education, and free treatment upto Rs 5 lakh.

“I know how difficult the situation is for people who have lost their family members during the Covid-19 pandemic. This program is for the children who lost their parents during the pandemic,” said PM Modi.

The PM CARES for Children Scheme, he explained, is an attempt to help such children. “If a child needs an education loan for professional courses, for higher education, then PM-CARES will help in that too,” the prime minister said.

The scheme will also help youth of 18 to 23 years, who lost their parents in the pandemic, with a monthly stipend and they will be given Rs 10 lakh when they turn 23.

Children will also being given the Ayushman Health Card through ‘PM Cares for Children’ to avail free facility of treatment up to Rs 5 lakhs.

“I am talking to the children not as the PM, but as a member of your family. I am very relieved to be among children today. PM Cares for Children is a reflection of the fact that every countryman is with you with utmost sensitivity,” PM Modi said.

No effort/support can replace the affection of your parents. In their absence, 'Maa Bharti' is with you. India is fulfiling this through PM Cares. This isn't just a mere effort of one individual, institution or govt. In PM Cares, people have added their hard-earned money: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/c5zIuOfqvh — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

PM Modi said, “No effort or support can replace the affection of your parents. In their absence, ‘Maa Bharti’ is with you. India is fulfiling this through PM Cares. This isn’t just a mere effort of one individual, institution or government. In PM Cares, people have added their hard-earned money.”

