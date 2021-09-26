Modi US Visit LIVE Updates: PM Leaves for Home After 'Landmark' Visit, to Bring Back 157 Antiquities Handed Over by America

PM Modi in US: Narendra Modi on Saturday left for India after concluding his visit to the US during which the prime minister said he had productive bilateral and multilateral engagements and expressed confidence that India-US relationship will grow even stronger in the years to come. During his three-day visit, Prime Minister Modi addressed the 76th session of the United Nations Security Council, attended the first in-person Quad summit and held bilateral and multilateral engagements, including with US President Biden, US Vice President Harris and his counterparts from Australia Scott Morrison and from Japan Yoshihide Suga.
In a tweet just before his departure for home, Modi said that he had productive bilateral and multilateral engagements over the last few days in the US. Over the last few days, have had productive bilateral and multilateral engagements, interaction with CEOs and the UN address. I am confident the India-USA relationship will grow even stronger in the years to come. Our rich people-to-people linkages are among our strongest assets, he said on Twitter.
The prime minister also met top American CEOs of five companies and invited them to step up their investments in the country. Official Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi termed Prime Minister Modi’s US visit as landmark.
The list of 157 artefacts includes a diverse set of items ranging from the one-and-a-half metre bas relief panel of Revanta in sandstone of the 10th CE to the 8.5 cm tall, exquisite bronze Nataraja from the 12th CE. This continues the efforts by the Modi government to bring back India's antiquities and artefacts from across the world, it said. Government sources said that only 13 antiquities were retrieved by India from different countries between 1976 and 2013.
PM Modi to Bring Back 157 Antiquities Handed Over by US | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will bring home 157 artefacts and antiquities, which were handed over to India by the US during his visit, with both he and President Joe Biden expressing commitment to strengthening efforts to combat theft, illicit trade and trafficking of cultural objects. While nearly half of the artefacts (71) are cultural, the other half consists of figurines related to Hinduism (60), Buddhism (16) and Jainism (9), an official statement said on Saturday. Modi conveyed his deep appreciation for the repatriation of antiquities to India by the United States.
We Are Stronger and Better when We Are Together: PM Modi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the shared experience of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic has taught the people that they are "stronger and better" when they are together. Addressing Global Citizen Live' festival, Modi also warned that the threat of climate change is looming large before the world.
We saw glimpses of this collective spirit when our COVID-19 warriors, doctors, nurses, medical staff gave their best to defeat the pandemic: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 25, 2021
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that in an all meetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, beginning with the US leadership, there was a “suo moto” recognition of the concerns that Pakistan has both supported and nurtured cross-border terrorism, including in and from Afghanistan. Pakistan’s neighbours, including Afghanistan’s previous government and India, and the US have long accused Islamabad of providing safe haven and support to militants. “In all the meetings the Prime Minister had, beginning with US leadership, there was a suo moto recognition of the concerns that Pakistan represents as a country that has in many senses both supported and nurtured cross-border terrorism, including in Afghanistan and from Afghanistan, he said.
