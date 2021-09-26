Modi US Visit LIVE Updates: PM Leaves for Home After 'Landmark' Visit, to Bring Back 157 Antiquities Handed Over by America

PM Modi in US: Narendra Modi on Saturday left for India after concluding his visit to the US during which the prime minister said he had productive bilateral and multilateral engagements and expressed confidence that India-US relationship will grow even stronger in the years to come. During his three-day visit, Prime Minister Modi addressed the 76th session of the United Nations Security Council, attended the first in-person Quad summit and held bilateral and multilateral engagements, including with US President Biden, US Vice President Harris and his counterparts from Australia Scott Morrison and from Japan Yoshihide Suga.

In a tweet just before his departure for home, Modi said that he had productive bilateral and multilateral engagements over the last few days in the US. Over the last few days, have had productive bilateral and multilateral engagements, interaction with CEOs and the UN address. I am confident the India-USA relationship will grow even stronger in the years to come. Our rich people-to-people linkages are among our strongest assets, he said on Twitter.

The prime minister also met top American CEOs of five companies and invited them to step up their investments in the country. Official Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi termed Prime Minister Modi’s US visit as landmark.