PM Modi ‘Very Confident’ of Building Naya Kashmir, Says Top Entrepreneurs Keen to Invest in J&K
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the move to withdraw Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir was purely a domestic decision.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the government’s decision to repeal Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was taken after a lot of consideration and will definitely benefit the people.
In an interview to Economic Times, the Prime Minister said the move to withdraw Article 370 was “purely a domestic one”.
“Let me tell you I have taken this decision after great deal of thought and I am quite certain about it and will take it forward for the benefit of the people,” Modi said.
Reaching out to people of Jammu and Kashmir on August 8, Modi had assured the people of the state that they will not face any trouble in celebrating Eid on August 12 and that the situation in the Valley will return to normal gradually.
He also said that his government will work sincerely for a "naya Jammu Kashmir and naya Ladakh".
On Monday, PM Modi said he is very confident of building a ‘Naya Kashmir’.
"I am very confident of this happening. In fact, leading entrepreneurs have already expressed their interest in investing in Jammu & Kashmir. In today’s world, economic growth cannot happen in a closed environment. Open minds and open markets will ensure that the youth of the region will put it on the path of greater progress. Integration gives a boost to investment, innovation and incomes,” he said.
Modi added that the recent decision on Article 370 has ensured availability of stability, market access and predictable laws -- parameters that are essential for investment -- in the state.
“…And so investment will definitely flow, especially since the region offers investment opportunities in various domains like tourism, agriculture, IT, healthcare to name a few. This will help develop an ecosystem which will give better rewards to the skills, hard work and products of the people in the region,” he said.
Better avenues of education like IIT, IIM, AIIMS will not only give more educational opportunities to the youth but also give the region a better workforce, he added.
The Prime minister also emphasised on the acceleration of connectivity related projects in the state, such as roads or new rail lines and modernisation of the airports. “Better connectivity, better linkages and better investment will help products of the region reach across the country and the world, leading to a virtuous circle of growth and prosperity to the common man,” Modi said.
Meanwhile, curfew was re-imposed in Srinagar on the eve of Eid, even as state police stressed the situation was peaceful in the state. Eid, the biggest festival for the Valley, is a quiet affair this time, with markets in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley remaining shut.
