Modi Was Calm in Crisis: 'Man vs Wild' Host Bear Grylls Says PM Kept a ‘Big Smile’ Despite Bad Weather

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi braved all odds, including stormy weather, and did not lose his calm when faced with a crisis, said the host of 'Man vs Wild' and adventure junkie Bear Grylls.

Ahead of the premiere of his special episode with Modi, Grylls told ANI that Prime Minister was “very calm” during the entire duration of their journey through Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand.

"Often you see politicians behind a podium looking smart in a suit. But the wild is a great leveller, it doesn't care who you are. It rewards commitment and courage, you got to work together. We got hit by some really big stones and torrential rain whilst we were there. Our team, who was filming, was really on the edge, but the Prime Minister was just very calm and I saw that throughout our journey. Whatever we were doing, he was very calm. That was cool to see. You never really know what someone is like until there's a crisis. It was good to be reminded that as a world leader, Prime Minister Modi is calm in a crisis,” he said.

The episode was shot extensively in the rainforests of Uttarakhand.

Grylls said it was Modi's humility that stood out and he remained “very calm and considerate” throughout. “He was very trusting of me and we just travelled together. It was harder for his security team as they were carrying weapons briefcases and all that. The Prime Minister in the middle of it was an example of calm and cheerfulness.”

Calling the PM a “humble guy”, he added, “I made this raft out of reeds and a tarpaulin. I said I think we can get across the river using this, but the secret services were like 'we cannot put the Prime Minister in a little homemade raft'. But he (Modi) said he was fine and we'd do this together. He asked me to get in too, but the things started sinking. So it was me swimming and pushing him, he was soaking wet but there was a big smile on his face even through the rain. You learn about people in those moments.”

Grylls had released a 45-second promo of the special episode on Twitter last month in which Modi was seen riding a dingy.

The episode will premiere on August 12 and will be showcased in 180 countries.

