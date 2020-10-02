Modi Wishes 'Friend' Trump, First Lady Melania Quick Recovery from Covid-19

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump a quick recovery after both tested positive for the coronavirus. Trump and the first lady have tested positive for the coronavirus, the US president tweeted on Friday, a development that is likely to bring to a standstill his hectic election campaign.

Modi tweeted, "Wishing my friend @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a quick recovery and good health."

Trump, 74, first announced on Twitter that he and First Lady Melania Trump, 50, had tested positive for the virus.

"We will get through this TOGETHER!" he wrote.

The extraordinary setback for Trump had immediate political consequences just 31 days before election day, forcing him to cancel campaign trips and adding new volatility to a contest already steeped in tension.

Trump's challenger, Democrat Joe Biden, is well ahead in the polls and has made criticism of the Republican's handling of the coronavirus — and frequent downplaying of the pandemic's seriousness — a key issue.

A second televised debate with Biden is scheduled for October 15.

Technically obese and in his 70s, Trump is in a higher-risk category for coronavirus patients.

Trump's official physician, Sean Conley, said in a statement that the president and his wife "are both well at this time."

"They plan to remain home at the White House during their convalescence," he said. However, "I expect the president to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering."

