‘Modi Would Never Suggest it’: US Congressman Calls Trump’s Kashmir Statement Amateurish, Delusional

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, US Congressman Brad Sherman said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would never suggest third-party mediation on Kashmir.

News18.com

Updated:July 23, 2019, 9:01 AM IST
File photo of US President Donald Trump.
New Delhi: Hours after India denied US President Donald Trump’s claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate in resolving the Kashmir issue with Pakistan, US Congressman Brad Sherman termed Trump’s statement “amateurish, delusional and embarrassing”.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, Sherman said PM Modi would never suggest third-party mediation on Kashmir. "Everyone who knows anything about foreign policy in South Asia knows that India consistently opposes third-party mediation on Kashmir. Everyone knows PM Modi would never suggest such a thing. Trump's statement is amateurish and delusional and embarrassing."

As he met Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House on Monday, Trump offered to be the "mediator" on the Kashmir issue and even said he has received a request to do so from Modi during a recent meeting with him.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said no such request has been made by Modi to the US president.

"We have seen President Trump's remarks to the press that he is ready to mediate, if requested by India and Pakistan, on the Kashmir issue. No such request has been made by Prime Minister to the US President," he said.

He said it has been India's consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally. "Any engagement with Pakistan would require an end to cross border terrorism. The Simla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration provide the basis to resolve all issues between India and Pakistan bilaterally" the MEA spokesperson said.

Trump claimed that Modi had asked him to mediate on the Kashmir issue when they met in Osaka, Japan on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit last month.

"If I can help, I would love to be a mediator. If I can do anything to help, let me know," Trump said in response to a question, adding that he is ready to help, if the two countries ask for it.

"I was with Prime Minister Modi two weeks ago and we talked about this subject (Kashmir). And he actually said, 'would you like to be a mediator or arbitrator?' I said, 'where?' (Modi said) 'Kashmir'," Trump said.

India's consistent policy has been that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan and there is no scope for any role by any third party.

