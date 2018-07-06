English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Modi-Xi Summit at Wuhan Was A Truce, Says Former NSA Shivshankar Menon
The former NSA also added that global contexts did influence the relations between India and China but were definitely “not the drivers of it.”
(Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: Former National Security Advisor Shivshankar Menon, on Friday, said that the Wuhan Summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping was a truce of sorts.
His statement was supported by former Ambassador to China, Shyam Saran who said that the summit was an effort by the two leaders to take back the relationship to stability it had for 10 years since 2003. The former diplomats were speaking at an event in Delhi.
The former NSA further added that global context did influence the relations between India and China but were definitely “not the drivers of it.” Expanding interests of both the countries, Menon added, could be on one of the reasons of stress in the relations of the two countries.
Modi and Xi met in Wuhan earlier this year in a landmark informal summit.
Interestingly, amid the trade war with the United States of America, China and India seemed to be heading for closer cooperation. The two countries might soon hold a maritime dialogue.
It wasn’t until June this year, after the Wuhan summit, that India clearly addressed China’s concerns. While talking about the Indo-Pacific region during the keynote address at the security forum — Shangri La Dialogue — Modi said, “It is normal to have partnerships on the basis of shared values and interests. India, too, has many in the region and beyond. We will work with them, individually or in formats of three or more, for a stable and peaceful region. But, our friendships are not alliances of containment.”
Commenting on the Indo-Pacific region, Menon was of the view that the speech given by Modi at the Shangri-La Dialogue was anything but out of the ordinary. While it was a stamp on the traditional Indian foreign policy, “It could have been a speech delivered by any PM.”
Saran was of the view that the architecture of the Indo-Pacific should be one that is open and inclusive.
Also Watch
His statement was supported by former Ambassador to China, Shyam Saran who said that the summit was an effort by the two leaders to take back the relationship to stability it had for 10 years since 2003. The former diplomats were speaking at an event in Delhi.
The former NSA further added that global context did influence the relations between India and China but were definitely “not the drivers of it.” Expanding interests of both the countries, Menon added, could be on one of the reasons of stress in the relations of the two countries.
Modi and Xi met in Wuhan earlier this year in a landmark informal summit.
Interestingly, amid the trade war with the United States of America, China and India seemed to be heading for closer cooperation. The two countries might soon hold a maritime dialogue.
It wasn’t until June this year, after the Wuhan summit, that India clearly addressed China’s concerns. While talking about the Indo-Pacific region during the keynote address at the security forum — Shangri La Dialogue — Modi said, “It is normal to have partnerships on the basis of shared values and interests. India, too, has many in the region and beyond. We will work with them, individually or in formats of three or more, for a stable and peaceful region. But, our friendships are not alliances of containment.”
Commenting on the Indo-Pacific region, Menon was of the view that the speech given by Modi at the Shangri-La Dialogue was anything but out of the ordinary. While it was a stamp on the traditional Indian foreign policy, “It could have been a speech delivered by any PM.”
Saran was of the view that the architecture of the Indo-Pacific should be one that is open and inclusive.
Also Watch
-
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2019 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Black Colour Variant Launched in India at Rs 5.49 Lakh
- Sacred Games: Would Have Turned it Down if it Were in English: Anurag Kashyap and Nawazuddin Siddiqui
- 2019 Suzuki Jimny Officially Revealed for European Market [Video]
- NASA is Ready For Its Journey to The Sun With a Revolutionary New Heat Shield
- Our Favourite English Professor Mr. Tharoor is Back with Fresh Lessons on Twitter