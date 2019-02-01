LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
1-min read

Modi Years and Budget: Less Than 100 Days Before LS Polls, Distress-hit Agri Sector Gets a Shot in Arm

The agriculture sector sustains the lives of more than 600 million Indians that make up more than half of the total population of the country and its economy makes up about 18 per cent of the GDP.

News18.com

Updated:February 1, 2019, 6:52 PM IST
With high anticipation among the political observers that the spending on agriculture sector in the 2019 interim budget will be an all-time high, the Modi government today allocated 140763.97 crore for the ailing sector that has been hit by farm distress—a cash in opportunity for the political parties before the Lok Sabha polls.

This year’s allocation is a rise of 157.8 per cent than the spending on agriculture by budget 2018-19.

The agriculture sector sustains the lives of more than 600 million Indians that make up more than half of the total population of the country and its economy makes up about 18 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) of the country.

In last five years, a significant rise in the spending in the agriculture sector was witnessed. In 2018-19, the total spending on agriculture under the Modi government was about Rs 57,600 crore. Comparing it with 2013-2014 budget presented by United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government headed by the Congress, a three-fold increase can be witnessed.



The highest jump for spendings in the agriculture sector was noticed in 2016-2017 when the budget allocation for the sector saw an 84 per cent increase.



Further, the Modi government’s allocation for the sector was on an of average 2 per cent of the total Union Budget, compared to the average of 1.3 per cent during the second term of the UPA.


