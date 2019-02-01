LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
1-min read

Modi Years and the Budget: A look at Which Ministry Got What Since 2014

News18 analysed the budget allocation for some of the major Ministries over the years under the Modi government to look at how and when these allocations have changed during his tenure.

News18.com

Updated:February 1, 2019, 10:25 PM IST
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18
New Delhi: With several major announcements and a number of "proposals", the Modi government presented its final budget on Friday ahead of the Lok Sabha elections due in May, 2019.

The Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in his nearly 100-min-long budget speech, made some major announcements, including a Direct Benefit Transfer Scheme (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi) for small and marginal farmers, a record Defence budget and a proposal to raise the tax exemption limit for individual taxpayers to Rs 5 lakh from 2.5 lakh.

News18 analysed the budget allocation for some of the major Ministries over the years under the Modi government to look at how and when these allocations have changed during his tenure.



The data shows that the Defence budget, although increased under the Modi government in terms of total amount, has consistently declined in the past four years as per the percentage share of the total union budget.

For instance, the Defence budget accounted for 14.3 per cent of the total budget in 2015-16, but fell to 13 per cent in 2016-17, 12.76 per cent in 2017-18, 12.08 per cent in 2018-19 and to 11.45 per cent of the union budget in the latest budget (2019-20).

The fund allocations made for the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, which saw a substantial increase since 2015-16 have also seen an enormous hike of 144 per cent to 1,40,763.97 crore in the latest budget from Rs 5,76,00 crore in the previous one.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram