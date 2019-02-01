English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Modi Years and the Budget: A look at Which Ministry Got What Since 2014
News18 analysed the budget allocation for some of the major Ministries over the years under the Modi government to look at how and when these allocations have changed during his tenure.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18
New Delhi: With several major announcements and a number of "proposals", the Modi government presented its final budget on Friday ahead of the Lok Sabha elections due in May, 2019.
The Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in his nearly 100-min-long budget speech, made some major announcements, including a Direct Benefit Transfer Scheme (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi) for small and marginal farmers, a record Defence budget and a proposal to raise the tax exemption limit for individual taxpayers to Rs 5 lakh from 2.5 lakh.
News18 analysed the budget allocation for some of the major Ministries over the years under the Modi government to look at how and when these allocations have changed during his tenure.
The data shows that the Defence budget, although increased under the Modi government in terms of total amount, has consistently declined in the past four years as per the percentage share of the total union budget.
For instance, the Defence budget accounted for 14.3 per cent of the total budget in 2015-16, but fell to 13 per cent in 2016-17, 12.76 per cent in 2017-18, 12.08 per cent in 2018-19 and to 11.45 per cent of the union budget in the latest budget (2019-20).
The fund allocations made for the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, which saw a substantial increase since 2015-16 have also seen an enormous hike of 144 per cent to 1,40,763.97 crore in the latest budget from Rs 5,76,00 crore in the previous one.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
