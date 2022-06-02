Modi@8: Swearing-in to Denmark Visit, How PM Modi Put India on the Map with his Foreign Diplomacy

The year was 2014. Even before Narendra Modi could take oath as the Prime Minister on May 26, he took a step towards foreign relations by inviting heads of governments of all South Asian states to his swearing-in ceremony.

From the oath-taking to the recent Tokyo visit, renewing ties with countries across the world remains PM Modi’s focus. And the efforts, ranging from powerful speeches to multiple visits and even the bear hugs, have started to pay off.

The world leaders are now acknowledging India’s efforts and potential.

Eight years on, a look at the highlights and firsts in PM Modi’s foreign diplomacy efforts:

2014 SWEARING-IN

Until 2014, foreign envoys working in New Delhi attended the event, but world leaders were never invited.

In a first, the heads of state of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka were invited to PM Modi’s oath-taking ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Pak PM Nawaz Sharif waves to journalists upon arriving in Delhi to attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony. #PMModi pic.twitter.com/rmfP1Lsrul — News18 (@CNNnews18) May 26, 2014

Then Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif, too, attended the event.

2015 MONGOLIA VISIT

No Indian PM had visited Mongolia, between Russia and China, until 2015.

“Ours is a relationship that is not measured on the scale of commerce or driven by competition against others. It is a relationship of immeasurable positive energy that comes from our spiritual links and shared ideals,” the PM said.

With Kanthaka, a gift from Mongolia. pic.twitter.com/oN1ascckyX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 17, 2015

He addressed the Mongolian Parliament and launched a strategic partnership with the country.

2015 UAE VISIT

In August 2015, Modi visited the United Arab Emirates. It was the first visit to the Gulf Arab country by an Indian prime minister in over three decades and Modi’s maiden visit to an Islamic country.

Indira Gandhi had last visited the country in 1981.

Hello UAE. I am very optimistic about this visit. I am confident the outcomes of the visit will boost India-UAE ties pic.twitter.com/50b4atyIZP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2015

PM Modi addressed thousands at the Dubai Cricket Stadium, as he held talks with leaders on trade, investment and security.

2015: BRITISH PARLIAMENT

In 2015, Modi was the first-ever Indian leader to speak at the British Parliament.

My speech at the British Parliament focussed on the strong future of India-UK ties & its many benefits. https://t.co/wCMnycqb7y — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2015

In his address before the British lawmakers, Modi said, “There are many things on which it is hard to tell anymore if they are British or Indian: The Jaguar or the Scotland Yard, for example…. And, our strongest debates are whether the Lord’s pitch swings unfairly or the wicket at Eden Gardens cracks too early. And, we love the Bhangra rap from London just as you like the English novel from India.”

2017 ISRAEL VISIT

On July 4, 2017, Modi became the first Indian PM to visit Israel. At Tel Aviv, he was welcomed by his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

Hello Israel! Today I begin a special & historic visit with the aim of further strengthening the relations between India and Israel. pic.twitter.com/q8mfeaciIu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2017

The visit was crucial in the relationship between the two nations, which worked together on counter-terrorism and purchase of arms, but didn’t have warm ties.

A year later, he hosted Netanyahu in India.

2018 RAMALLAH VISIT

In February 2018, Modi became the first PM to make an official visit to Palestine. He landed at the Palestinian Authority’s presidential headquarters in Ramallah.

Palestinian leaders termed the visit “historic,” whereas India’s foreign ministry called it “truly memorable and history in making”.

Friendship between India and Palestine has stood the test of time. The people of Palestine have shown remarkable courage in the face of several challenges. India will always support Palestine’s development journey. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 10, 2018

The PM delivered a speech in the presence of Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas.

2018 RWANDA TOUR

In July 2018, Modi made a two-day visit to Rwanda, one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies.

He held meetings with President Paul Kagame, business leaders and Indian communities.

Wonderful interaction with the Indian diaspora in Rwanda. In every part of the part of the world, the Indian diaspora is distinguishing itself and making us proud of their accomplishments. Rwanda’s Indian community is a very positive influence on the India-Rwanda friendship. pic.twitter.com/6b2wd1eEQ0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2018

India signed a defence cooperation agreement and announced it would open a mission in Rwanda.

2021 UNSC MEET

Modi presided over a meeting during New Delhi’s presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on August 9, 2021.

He chaired a debate, ‘Enhancing Maritime Security — A Case for International Cooperation’.

The presidency of #UNSC is a proud moment for the nation! Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi will be India's first Prime Minister to preside over the meeting of the United Nations Security Council. Watch to know more! @PMOIndia @PIB_India @MIB_India pic.twitter.com/LX5lMtZzWM — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) August 4, 2021

The PM outlined a five-principle framework for the debate. The first was removing barriers to maritime trade. In this context, Modi highlighted SAGAR (Security and Growth for all in the Region), a 2015 Indian framework for regional maritime security.

2022 DENMARK VISIT

As the Ukraine crisis broke out, PM Modi visited Denmark, the first by any Indian PM in two decades.

Ties between India and Denmark had turned hostile after Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 2002 Copenhagen trip when then-premier Anders Fogh Rasmussen gave India advice on how to deal with Pakistan and Kashmir.

Landed in Copenhagen. I am very grateful to PM Frederiksen for the warm welcome. This visit will go a long way in further cementing India-Denmark ties. @Statsmin pic.twitter.com/0NOQG6X30I — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 3, 2022

In 2009, when Manmohan Singh went to Copenhagen for a United Nations meeting, he did not hold any bilateral talks.

Modi’s visit was aimed at a thaw in the ties.

With Agency Inputs

