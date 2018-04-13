Modi’s Ambitious BR Ambedkar Museum to be Inaugurated Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate what is probably the country’s first ever Ambedkar Museum in the national capital on Friday evening.Sources at the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment told News18 that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) was keeping a daily track of the development on the project, foundation for which was laid by Modi two years ago in 2016.“Everything related to Ambedkar’s life will be there in digital form. His work in formulating the Constitution, his inclination towards Buddhism and his life,” sources at the ministry told News18, adding that the PM was taking keen interest in the project since it will be touted as their ‘symbol of support’ for the cause of Dalits.Situated opposite Vidhan Sabha on Alipur Road, the structure was once the home of Dalit icon BR Ambedkar. The house was demolished and was turned into Ambedkar National Memorial in 2003. The BJP government announced, in 2014, that it was planning to convert it into a museum.Construction at the site is going on in full swing. The entire structure has been designed in the shape of a Constitution. The premises have a replicas of Sanchi Stupa’s Northern Gate. Sources at the ministry also said that the building will have a statue of Gautam Buddha, keeping into consideration Ambedkar’s inclination towards Buddhism.News18 has also learnt that the structure will also house a meditation hall and the entire making of the Constitution will be shown in digitalised form across the wall. The structure will also screen speeches of the Dalit icon.Modi, in the recently concluded Parliament session, said that his government was working on the path shown by Ambedkar. The inauguration of the museum holds more significance at the moment as it comes barely weeks after at least nine people were killed in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh while thousands others were detained by the police and scores injured during massive protests over the Supreme Court’s alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act.