Modi's Biopic A Joke on Democracy and Poverty, Says Cong's Urmila Matondkar
The actor-turned-politician asked if there could be anything worse than a prime minister of a democratic country who has not held even a single press conference during his five years in power.
Mumbai: Actor Urmila Matondkar, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election as a Congress candidate from Mumbai North, on Thursday said the biopic made on Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a joke as he has failed to fulfil his promises.
"The biopic made on his (Modi's) life is nothing but a joke as the prime minister, who claims to have a 56-inch-chest, has miserably failed to deliver anything. The movie made on his life is a joke on the democracy, poverty and diversity of India, which has been damaged," she said.
"Rather, a comedy film should be made on him and his unfulfilled promises," the actor-turned-politician quipped.
The biopic on Modi, starring Vivek Oberoi, was set to hit the screens on April 11. However, the Election Commission ordered a stay on its release during the poll period. The EC has banned the screening of Modi's biopic starring actor Vivek Oberoi during the poll period. It was set to hit the screens on April 11.
"What can be worse than a prime minister of a democratic country not holding even a single press conference in the last five years?" she asked.
The "Rangeela" actor said she supported Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's sons-of-the-soil theory at a personal level and felt that there was nothing wrong in it.
"At a personal level, yes I fully support the Marathi issue and will always support. I am thankful to Raj Thackeray for extending his support to me. But let me also tell you that the constituency from where I am contesting, is like a mini-India and people from all corners of the country come and live there. I am seeking everyone's vote as I feel I can represent them well," she said.
Matondkar, who is taking on BJP candidate and sitting MP Gopal Shetty in this election, said he has not done anything in the constituency in the last five years. "Wherever I went during the poll campaign and asked people, they said the MP had not paid even a single visit to their locality in the last five years," she said.
According to her, she was being trolled on social media and several disturbing comments and sexist remarks were being passed about her family, marriage and career. "But such personal attacks and comments have made me stronger," she said.
Replying to a query whether her stardom would help her win the election, she said that in politics, the public is the real star and her fate was in their hands.
Election for all the six seats in Mumbai will be held on April 29.
