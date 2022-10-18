Modi’s Diwali Dhamaka: Deepotsav to Defence Expo on PM’s Itinerary in Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gujarat, Ayodhya

It will be a busy week this festive season for PM Narendra Modi with back-to-back visits to Gujarat, Kedarnath, Badrinath and Mana Village in Uttarakhand, and Ayodhya in the run-up to Diwali.

The Prime Minister will be in Gujarat on October 19 and 20, will visit Kedarnath and Badrinath on October 21 and 22 and will be in Ayodhya for the ‘Deepotsav’ celebrations for the first time on October 23, a day before Diwali.

Modi may also visit soldiers at the Mana village, the last village of India on the Indo-China border, near Badrinath on October 22.

The Ayodhya visit on October 23 will be a key one as Modi will be paying obeisance at the under-construction Ram Temple over two years after he did the bhoomipujan of the proposed temple.

The construction of the Ram temple is almost 50% complete and ground floor of the temple is expected to open for darshan to pilgrims by the end of 2023.

A blessed day in Ayodhya. This day will remain etched in the memory of every Indian. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shree Ram always be upon us. May India scale new heights of progress. May every Indian be healthy and prosperous. @ShriRamTeerth pic.twitter.com/4JbHYcTv0b — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2020

The PM will also be at Kedarnath, Badrinath and the border village of Mana during his Uttarakhand visit on October 21-22 in which he is expected to spend a night at the Badrinath shrine.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs 'aarti' at Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/V6Xx7VzjY4 — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021

The PM has made repeated visits to Kedarnath and Badrinath for the review of the development activities at both shrines. He may also visit the border again on Deepavali day.

The government has already announced Modi’s two-day visit to Gujarat on October 19-20 during which he will inaugurate the Defence Expo in Gandhinagar and visit Adaldaj, Junagarh and Rajkot to unveil various development projects.

The PM will also visit Kevadia and Vyara during his visit.

