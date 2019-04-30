PM Modi's 'Majority is Minority' Speech Not a Poll Code Violation, Rules Election Commission

The Election Commission on Tuesday said that there was no model code violation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Wardha.The speech was examined by the poll body after a Congress delegation met EC officials and brought up Modi's comments in which he had indirectly questioned Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest from Wayanad in Kerala. Gandhi is also contesting from the Congress bastion of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.At a rally in Wardha on April 1, Modi had claimed that the Congress had been forced to contest from places dominated by the minority community."The Congress insulted Hindus. People have decided to punish it in the election. Leaders of that party are now scared of contesting from constituencies dominated by the majority (Hindu) population. That is why they are forced to take refuge in places where the majority is a minority," Modi had said.Deputy election commissioner Chandra Bhushan Kumar said on Monday that the 'full commission' would meet and decide on various complaints, which also included complaints against BJP chief Amit Shah and Rahul Gandhi.