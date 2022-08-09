Modi’s Movable Assets Up by Rs 26 Lakh to Rs 2.23 Crore, Donates Share in Gujarat Property: PMO’s Latest Data

In the latest declaration from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s movable assets increased by Rs 26 lakh in 2021-22 – from Rs 1,97,68,885 at the end of March 2021 to Rs 2,23,82,504 as per March 31, 2022. He no longer holds any immovable property after donating his share in the residential plot in Gujarat.

The PM has mentioned ‘NIL’ in the immovable section. “Immovable property Survey No. 401/A was jointly held with three other joint owners and each having an equal share of 25%, is no more owned by the self as the same has been donated,” a note under the list reads.

Modi had last year declared the residential property, which he bought in 2002, and has only one-fourth share in it. The market value of the property is Rs 1.10 crore.

An analysis of movable properties shows the amount of cash in hand has come down marginally – from Rs 36,900 last year to Rs 35,250. His bank balance has reduced from Rs 46,555 from Rs 1,52,480 as March 31, 2021, according to a report in The Indian Express.

Modi has investments in the form of National Savings Certificate (Rs 8.9 lakh), life insurance policies worth Rs 1.5 lakh and L&T infrastructure bonds, which he bought in 2012 for Rs 20,000, according to a report in Hindustan Times in 2021.

His declaration also includes four gold rings worth Rs 1.48 lakh a year ago.

The PMO’s website also shows declaration of 10 Central ministers. Among the Union ministers, defence minister Rajnath Singh’s assets increased by Rs 29.58 from Rs 2.24 crore to Rs 2.54 crore as on March 31, 2022.

The value of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s net assets increased from Rs 1.62 crore at the end of March 31, 2022 to Rs 1,83 crore.

Animal husbandry minister Parshottam Rupala has net worth of Rs 7.29 crore, an increase of Rs 1.42 crore from last year. Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has reported total assets of Rs 35.63 crore and liabilities of Rs 58 lakh as on March 31, 2022. While culture minister G Kishan Reddy has declared total assets worth Rs 1.43 crore.

During Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s term, it was decided that all Union ministers would declare their assets by the end of each financial year to maintain transparency in public domain.

