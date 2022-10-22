Modi’s Presence, Fireworks, Laser Show, 18L Diyas: All About Yogi’s Grand Ayodhya Deepotsav | 10 Points

Nearly 18 lakh diyas, 22,000 volunteers, fireworks, a laser show, and Ramlila performances will be a part of this year’s grand “Deepotsav” celebrations in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be attending the sixth edition of the Deepotsav. Taking to Twitter, Adityanath said, “Shree Ayodhya ji is ready for a grand and divine Deepotsav. All of you are welcome. Jai Shree Ram.”

दीपोत्सव, धर्म और सत्य की विजय की ऊर्जा से पूरित एक ‘महापर्व’ है। इस अद्भुत, अद्वितीय, अप्रतिम अनुभव के लिए श्री अयोध्या जी पुनः तैयार हैं। pic.twitter.com/d6pp6wOixX — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 22, 2022

Here are top highlights of “Deepotsav” 2022

This is the 6th edition of the festival and over 15 lakh earthen lamps will be lit by more than 22,000 volunteers at Ram ki Paudi near the Saryu bank, Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner Navdeep Rinwa said.

The rest of the diyas will be placed at important intersections and spots.

According to the organisers, 256 diyas will be arranged in a square and and the distance between two squares will be approximately two to three feet.

There will also be a 3D projection mapping show, a laser show and fireworks. An aarti of the Saryu river will also be performed on this occasion.

Ramlila performances will be staged by cultural troupes from other countries and states. Ramlilas will be staged at around 25 road crossings.

Five animated tableaux and 11 Ramlila tableaux showcasing dance forms from different states will be presented.

At the Ram Katha park, Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lord Lakshman and Lord Hanuman will be shown descending from a “pushpak vimana”.

Ayodhya Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay said the entire city is ready to welcome people arriving from different parts of the country and world to witness the spectacle.

Around 6.30 pm, Modi will witness an “aarti” on the banks of the Saryu, after which he would attend the “Deepotsav,” a statement issued by his office said.

The prime minister will witness a a 3-D holographic projection mapping show at Ram ki Paidi on the banks of the Saryu.

