Modi's Promise in Bihar, BJP Will Form the Government with People's Blessings

Hitting out at the opposition alliance against the BJP, Modi said the 'Mahamilawatis' are afraid of the 'chowkidar' in a reference to the 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign of the BJP.

PTI

Updated:April 2, 2019, 7:28 PM IST
Gaya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Ram Vilas Paswan and others, during an election rally, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in Gaya, Tuesday, April 02, 2019. (PTI Photo)(PTI4_2_2019_000111B)
Gaya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked the people for giving him and the BJP the opportunity to serve them and said he will form the government again with their "blessings".

"Modi will form the government again. The countrymen and Indians abroad are blessing the chowkidar," he said at a poll rally here.

He said that the developments in the country in all spheres are due to the people and "Your chowkidar will complete the work that is left."

Hitting out at the opposition alliance against the BJP, Modi said the 'Mahamilawatis' (highly adulterated) are afraid of the "chowkidar" in a reference to the 'main bhi chowkidar' campaign of the BJP.

"The other group afraid of the chowkidars are the terrorists", he said adding blasts had rocked Gaya and various parts of the country almost everyday before the BJP came to power. But the blasts stopped since the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.
