Relocated to Philippines for a Livelihood, Kabaddi Coach from Punjab's Moga Shot Dead in Manila

A kabaddi coach from Punjab’s Moga was shot dead in Manila, the capital city of Philippines. Residents of Moga district’s Pakharwad village said that 43-year-old Gurpreet Singh Gindru had gone to Philippines around four years ago to earn a livelihood.

He was allegedly shot in the head by unidentified assailants who barged into his home, after he returned from work. Villagers demanded that his mortal remains be brought back by the government.

Reports stated that apart from running a business, Gindru also coached Manila youths in kabaddi.

